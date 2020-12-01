Ex-IPL Winner Dwayne Smith Smashes Brother For 6 Sixes In His First Over In Club Game

Former West Indian all-rounder Dwayne Smith retired from international cricket in March 2017, i.e. after playing top-flight cricket for his national side for 13 years. During his playing days, the cricketer scored a Test hundred on debut, was part of the West Indian squadron that lifted the T20 World Cup in 2012, and tasted Indian Premier League (IPL) success for the Mumbai franchise in 2013.

The 37-year-old continues to play club and league cricket, and quite recently clubbed six sixes in an over to join an elite list, previously comprising of the likes of West Indies legend Sir Viv Richards, former Indian all-rounders Ravi Shastri and Yuvraj Singh, veteran South African batsman Herschelle Gibbs among others.

Dwayne Smith 6 sixes in an over: Cricketer shows no mercy to brother Kemar Smith

Dwayne Smith and his brother Kemar both found themselves at opposite ends of each other in the final of the recently-concluded A&A Auto Parts Errol Holder Ten10 competition. Opening the batting for Errol Holder Stars against the C.R.B. side, Dwayne was facing his brother Kemar’s off-spin in the first over of the match. As the match proceedings commenced, thus began a sequence of six sixes and the opening over ended up yielding 36 runs for the 37-year-old Barbados cricketer.

Dwayne Smith was finally dismissed by West Indies’ international bowler Ashley Nurse after scoring 46 runs. Apparently, Kemar’s nightmare did not end there as he was bowled for a first-ball duck by his brother himself during his side’s run-chase later in the match.

How much is Dwayne Smith net worth?

According to networthlist.org, the Dwayne Smith net worth is estimated to be $9 million (₹66 crore). His aforementioned net worth comprises of the income he receives from the West Indies Cricket Board for being a former cricket player. The Dwayne Smith net worth also constitutes the salary he received for representing different IPL franchises during his time in the Indian T20 tournament.

As per information accumulated from all IPL auctions and trading windows, Dwayne Smith has earned $2.1 million (₹15.7 crore) across all of his playing seasons (2008-2017). He has represented franchises like Mumbai, Chennai as well as the now-defunct Gujarat side.

Dwayne Smith dazzles in IPL for Chennai, watch video

