Dream11 IPL 2020: Smiling Mumbai Players Leave Hotel For Bangalore Game With Theme Song

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium is all set to host yet another high-octane contest of the Dream11 IPL 2020 as the Virat Kohli-led Bangalore side take on defending champions Mumbai in the 10th match of the competition. The Bangalore vs Mumbai live will commence from 7:30 pm (IST) on Monday as the Dream11 IPL 2020 enters its second week. Rohit Sharma and co. gear up for the fixture as they leave for the stadium from their hotel.

Rohit Sharma along with his troops was seen leaving their team hotels in smiles ahead of their clash against Bangalore in the Dream11 IPL 2020. The Mumbai team took to its Twitter account to share the video of their players moving out of their rooms with their theme song playing in the background. Rohit Sharma returned to form with a bang as the side got off the mark on the points table after beating Kolkata in their previous game and will look to put up a strong show against the formidable Bangalore unit. Mumbai lead the head-to-head count with 16 wins to their names, whereas the Bangalore team has won 9 times.

Bangalore vs Mumbai live

Fans of the Dream11 IPL can catch all the Bangalore vs Mumbai live action on the Star Sports network from 7:30 pm on Monday. For Bangalore vs Mumbai Deam11 IPL live scores, one can visit the official social media pages of the respective franchises or Dream11 IPL 2020's official website. Fans can also tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app for Bangalore vs Mumbai live streaming.

Both the teams have an equal number of points on the table ahead of the Bangalore vs Mumbai live game. While the Rohit Sharma-led side is positioned at the fourth place, the Bangalore team is reeling at the second-last spot after their loss to Punjab, courtesy of its poor net run-rate. Both the teams will strive to earn valuable winning points as they look to make an impact in the Dream11 IPL 2020. To catch Bangalore vs Mumbai Dream11 IPL live scores news and updates regarding the Dream11 IPL 2020, click here.

Image source: Mumbai team Instagram

