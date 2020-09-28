Dream11 IPL 2020: Ian Bishop Names Punjab Player Who Impressed Him Despite Rajasthan Loss

Rajasthan defeated Punjab by four wickets on the back of some rearguard blitzkriegs from Rahul Tewatia and Sanju Samson in the ninth match of the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. The high-scoring game, played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday, September 27, witnessed over 400 runs from both sides until Rajasthan all-rounder Tom Curran slapped Murugan Ashwin over covers for a winning boundary. Except for Punjab’s 2020 Under-19 World Cup star Ravi Bishnoi, all bowlers from the two teams went in excess of 9.50 runs an over.

Rajasthan highest run chase in Dream11 IPL 2020, franchise beats their own 2008 record

That's that from Sharjah. Highest run chase in the IPL history.



How was that for a game?@rajasthanroyals win by 4 wickets.#Dream11IPL #RRvKXIP pic.twitter.com/tslQJkwvLO — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 27, 2020

Ian Bishop praises economical Ravi Bishnoi during Rajasthan highest run chase in Dream11 IPL 2020

Former West Indies cricketer-turned-commentator Ian Bishop recently took to Twitter to praise Punjab’s rising star Ravi Bishnoi. The 20-year-old Bishnoi, who interestingly plays for Rajasthan in domestic cricket, bowled his quota of four overs for KL Rahul’s Punjab, only to give away just 34 runs in the six-laden game. On Monday, September 28, i.e. one day after the high-scoring affair, Ian Bishop took to Twitter and highlighted Ravi Bishnoi’s economical spell (8.50 runs an over) from the game. In the caption, the commentator expressed his admiration for the youngster, indicating that the leg-spinner might well be one for the future for Indian cricket.

Ian Bishop’s words of admiration for Dream11 IPL 2020’s Punjab leggie Ravi Bishnoi

In all of that batting carnage, 20yr old Ravi Bishnoi was the most economical bowler in the game. That tells you something about this young kid. — Ian bishop (@irbishi) September 27, 2020

Rajasthan highest run chase in Dream11 IPL 2020: A recap of Rajasthan run chase vs Punjab

Prior to the match, Rajasthan skipper Steve Smith won the toss and opted to field first. Punjab openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal made full use of the batting friendly conditions as they put on a 183-run first-wicket stand, with the latter even reaching his individual three-figure mark. At the end of their 20 overs, Punjab batsmen had totalled a daunting 223-2 for Rajasthan.

Rajasthan’s response got off-track after opening to a rollicking start. At 100-2 after nine overs, newcomer batsman Rahul Tewatia initially struggled his way to just 8 runs from 19 balls. However, after Sanju Samson’s 85-run knock, Tewatia unleashed with a flurry of sixes, hitting seven of them in a space of 11 balls en route to his 31-ball 53. Despite Ravi Bishnoi’s economical figures of 4-0-34-0, the Steve Smith-led side overhauled Punjab’s target with three balls to spare.

Updated points table after Rajasthan highest run chase in Dream11 IPL 2020

A look at the Points Table after Match 9 of #Dream11IPL. pic.twitter.com/DIBbxtze59 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 27, 2020

