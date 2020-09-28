Harsha Bhogle Talks About 'strange Couple Of Days' While Commentating In Dream11 IPL 2020

Indian cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle is currently on commentary duty in the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. Quite recently, the renowned cricketing personality took to his social media accounts to share his experience of a “strange couple of days at work”. In the caption, he talked about his commentating and after-match experiences from the Hyderabad vs Kolkata game on September 26 as well as Rajasthan’s epic win over Punjab on Sunday.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Harsha Bhogle admits to getting “trolled” after prediction on Rahul Tewatia went wrong

Harsha Bhogle was one of the commentators in the high-scoring ninth game of the Dream11 IPL 2020 season between Rajasthan and Punjab on Sunday, September 27. During Rajasthan’s run-chase, their all-rounder Rahul Tewatia got off to a sluggish start, scoring just 8 runs in his first 19 balls, while chasing a target of 224. Harsha Bhogle, much like his co-commentators, pointed out Tewatia’s initial struggles of connecting his bat with ball.

However, the 27-year-old cricketer opened up his arms later and smacked some big sixes en route to his 31-ball 53. His next 12 balls yielded 45 runs as Rajasthan overhauled Punjab’s target with three balls to spare. Speaking about his commentating experience of the same match, Harsha Bhogle tweeted out that he was “hugely trolled” on social media following his earlier prediction on Tewatia. The commentator also mentioned about some of the mistakes he committed the day before, i.e. on September 26.

Harsha Bhogle’s tweet chronicles his experience of commentating in Dream11 IPL 2020

