Vijay Shankar Reveals Traumatic Experience After Failure In Nidhas Trophy Final

Vijay Shankar was considered as the next big thing in Indian cricket at one point in time. From making his all-round skills do the talking in a couple of bilateral series preceding World Cup 2019 to taking a wicket off the very first ball against arch-rivals Pakistan in the showpiece event. Sadly, his World Cup dreams were cut short after he had suffered a toe injury and has not donned the Indian jersey since then.

However, before he could feature in his maiden World Cup, Vijay Shankar had a traumatic experience after he had almost cost India the Nidhas Trophy final against Bangladesh in March 2018.

WATCH: Suresh Raina's reaction after accidentally hitting MS Dhoni's bat is unmissable

Vijay Shankar on his failure in the Nidhas Trophy final

While speaking to a sports magazine, the Tamil Nadu cricketer said that it was pretty hard for him to come out of it and he had found it really hard to step out of his house for the first one week as people would always keep on asking him about the negative things that had happened. The 29-year-old also admitted that he was literally shattered after the first two-three days and he was in tears every time he went back to sleep.

The Indian all-rounder also mentioned that all he could do to come out of it was train really hard and that he had also kept himself engaged as he did not want to get carried away by negative thoughts. Meanwhile, Shankar also spoke about the change in fortunes for him during the 2018 edition of the IPL where he had a very good season.

WATCH: Comeback-man Hardik Pandya makes a special appearance on Chahal TV

When India snatched victory from jaws of defeat

Coming back to the Nidhas Trophy final, chasing a target of 167, India needed 12 runs in the final over with Vijay Shankar and Dinesh Karthik out in the middle. However, Shankar just could not time the ball well and for a moment it appeared that Bangladesh might pull off a huge upset. Fortunately for India, Dinesh Karthik was striking the ball well. Shankar's dismissal in the penultimate ball of the over put pressure back on India as they needed five runs off the final ball.

Nonetheless, Karthik completed the formalities by hitting a maximum over extra covers as India won the tournament by four wickets. The veteran keeper-batsman remained unbeaten on an 8-ball 29 while Vijay Shankar had scored a 19-ball 17.

IND vs SA: Ravi Shastri gets quirky queries from fans after posting scenic HPCA snap

Plunket Shield: Kiwi keeper Ben Horne pulls off blinder of a reflex catch; watch video