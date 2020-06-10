Aaron Finch Once Asked An Umpire How To Tackle Rohit-Kohli Menace, Got Hilarious Reply

Australia skipper Aaron Finch has endured many challenges in his path as skipper and has managed to find means to tackle them effectively. However, when two of the world's best batsmen get together and begin the fireworks, it becomes hard for any man to direct his troops and so was the case with Aaron Finch in a game against India. Umpire Michael Gough recalled the Australian skipper making a query about how to stop Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who were going berserk at that moment.

'You're on your own'

"I remember a match between India and Australia, and Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were putting on a huge partnership," Gough told Wisden Cricket Monthly. "I was stood next to Aaron Finch at square-leg and he said to me, during the game, how it was unbelievable to watch these two great players. "Then he asked me how I would bowl at them! I looked at him and said, 'I've got enough on my plate, you're on your own there'," he said.

Finch picks Smith ahead of Kohli

Aaron Finch has come forward to pick the best Test batsman between batting megastars Virat Kohli and Steve Smith. Smith is arguably the best Test batsman of this generation, while Kohli is regarded as the best batsman across all the formats of the game. While the former Aussie skipper is currently the top-ranked Test batsman, the reigning Indian captain is the top-ranked ODI batsman and has also been the top-ranked batsman across formats earlier. Finch, however, has picked his Australian team-mate as the best in red-ball cricket.

During a recent interaction on Sports Tak, Finch went on to say that when it comes to the game's longest format, what is unbelievable about the two star-studded batsmen is that is their records both home and away. Justifying further, the Aussie opener said that Kohli had a tough series against England back in 2014 where James Anderson had given him a tough time. Nonetheless, the Delhi cricketer came back strongly four years later and dominated with the bat on English soil.

