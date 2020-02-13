Aaron Finch, Pat Cummins Pay Tribute To Ricky Ponting's 'humility' Post Retirement

During his playing days, Ricky Ponting was regarded as one of the greatest batsmen in world cricket. He was also widely admired for his leadership skills as the stylish Tasmanian led Australia to two back-to-back World Cup titles in 2003 and 2007. Quite recently, Cricket Australia took to Twitter and uploaded a fitting tribute for the legendary batsman where former and present cricketers alike lauded Ponting for his contribution towards the game.

Doco sneak peak: What it means to have Ricky Ponting around the team 🥰



Don't miss @thetest_amazon, streaming March 12 on Amazon Prime Video. pic.twitter.com/idVVmyjMoH — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 13, 2020

Aaron Finch, Pat Cummins among others praise Ricky Ponting

In the video, Australian limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch described Ponting as his childhood hero and acknowledged his contribution in three back-to-back World Cup victories as a player. Middle-order batsman Usman Khawaja also had words of admiration for the Aussie legend, praising Ricky Ponting for his humble nature around other players. Meanwhile, all-rounder Marcus Stoinis hailed the decorated cricketer for his energy on the field.

Ponting was the assistant coach of the Australian team, having been appointed to the role in early 2019 specifically for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. No.1 ranked Test bowler Pat Cummins revealed that training under Ricky Ponting can give anyone a ‘real clarity’ about the game.

IPL 2020: Ricky Ponting to resume coaching duties for Delhi Capitals

Meanwhile, Ricky Ponting will resume his coaching duties for Delhi Capitals (DC) in the upcoming edition of Indian Premier League (IPL 2020). The legendary cricketer was appointed as DC coach in 2018 and has been a key figure in the rise of many Capitals players like Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant.

