Aaron Finch's Melbourne Renegades Likened To Bangalore IPL Team By Cricket Fans Online

Sydney Sixers trounced the Aaron Finch-led Melbourne Renegades by a whopping 145 runs in Match 6 of the BBL 2020 on Sunday, December 13. The only things that went the Renegades' way was the toss after which everything they did went against them. Having won the toss, Finch invited the Sixers to bat first.

Twitterati likens Melbourne Renegades with Bangalore IPL franchise after humiliating batting display

Daniel Hughes' side accepted the invitation with both hands as their batsmen bludgeoned the Renegades' bowlers all over the park to post a mammoth total of 205/4. Josh Phillippe was the destructor-in-chief as he played a blistering knock of 95 0ff 57 balls which included nine fours and three sixes. Jordan Silk also contributed with a quickfire 19-ball 45.

The Melbourne based franchise had a daunting task ahead of them to chase a massive target against a formidable bowling line-up. The pressure got to them as they collapsed like a pack of cards. The Renegades' innings never got going as they kept losing wickets one after the other. Their batsmen failed to form any kind of partnership as Sixers' bowlers were all over them.

In no time, the Renegades were bowled out for a paltry total of 60. As many as four of their batsmen were dismissed for a duck. Ben Dwarshuis was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4/13. Steve O'Keefe grabbed three, Carlos Brathwaite two and Gurinder Sandhu chipped in with one wicket.

Twitter was abuzz after the Renegades' humiliating performance, Several reactions poured in as fans trolled the franchise and their captain Finch, who also plays for the Bangalore franchise in the IPL. Netizens likened the Renegades with the Bangalore IPL franchise for their poor show and trolled them mercilessly. Here's a look at a few reactions.

Renegades dont be RCB of bigbash...#BBL10 — Darshan (@deekuonfire) December 13, 2020

Melbourne Renegades is the RCB of Big Bash League — Zuheeb ❤ (@iam_freakk) December 13, 2020

Josh Philippe alone 95 runs

Whole Melbourne Renegades team 60 runs

Philippe won by 35 runs 😂 #BBL10 — Jennifer (@SugarGenius123) December 13, 2020

Melbourne Renegades are chasing RCB 🤣#BBL10 — Mohit Bararia (@mohitbararia17) December 13, 2020

57 is BBL all time lowest score by Melbourne Renegades in 2015.#BBL10 #melbournerenegades #RCB — All Rounder Boost (@allrounderboost) December 13, 2020

Just looked at the Melbourne Renegades score card and saw it really close but they managed to overcome #RCB lowest vibe.😹😂#BBL10 — N______Pandey (@nitesh___007) December 13, 2020

BBL 2020 live stream details and where to watch Big Bash live in India?

The BBL 2020 broadcast rights in India are with the Sony Sports Network. The Big Bash live in India will be telecasted on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD. To catch the BBL 2020 live streaming online, fans can tune into Sony's digital website and app, SonyLIV.

Melbourne Renegades 2020 squad

Aaron Finch (C), Cameron Boyce, Zak Evans, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Mackenzie Harvey, Jon Holland, Shaun Marsh, Mohammad Nabi, James Pattinson, Kane Richardson, Will Sutherland, Mitch Perry, Beau Webster, Imran Tahir, Noor Ahmad, Josh Lalor, Jack Prestwidge, Rilee Rossouw, Imad Wasim, Benny Howell, Brody Couch, Peter Hatzoglou.

