Chris Lynn Plays BBL 2020 Game For Beleaguered Heat Despite 'COVID-19 Protocols Breach'?

Brisbane Heat captain Chris Lynn and batsman Dan Lawrence will be physically distanced from their teammates, opponents and match officials during their match against Sydney Thunder on Monday. This is due to a potential COVID-19 breach from the two Brisbane Heat stars. Both Lynn and Lawrence tested negative after their violation of the protocol came to light.

ALSO READ | Thunder vs Heat live Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Big Bash League 2020 match preview

Thunder vs Heat live: Chris Lynn to maintain distance from teammates due to bio-secure breach

The Heat duo is being inquired by Cricket Australia over a possible violation of bio-bubble rules for coming into close contact with members of the public on Saturday. The CA, on Monday, issued a statement confirming the pair would “be required to maintain a physical distance from other players and match officials” during the Heat's encounter against Thunder in Canberra. They have been granted the permission to play but both Lynn and Lawrence can't join the players in celebration as they are for the time being considered to be outside the strict biosecure bubble.

ALSO READ | Big Bash League 10: Quickie Haris Rauf expected to play for Melbourne Stars in January

There has been a lot of backlash towards the strictness of the bio-secure bubble as the COVID-19 situation in Australia has improved, something that has also allowed state borders to re-open. Former Australian cricketer Mark Waugh also commented on the matter asking for some consistency in the rules around these breaches.

Waugh revealed that when he was in Canberra during Australia vs India international fixtures, several members of the home team were out at the pub across the road having dinner. He explained his frustration at the situation saying that there's no difference between both the incidents.

Chris Lynn and Dan Lawrence will be required to stay away from teammates in their match against Sydney Thunder following a possible breach of 'bubble' protocols #BBL10 https://t.co/VPV5rfQb7G — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 14, 2020

ALSO READ | Big Bash League 2020 live stream, schedule, squads and IPL stars to watch out for

BBL 2020 live stream details and where to watch Big Bash live in India?

The BBL 2020 broadcast rights in India are with Sony Sports Network. The Big Bash live in India will be telecasted on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD. To catch the BBL 2020 live streaming online, fans can tune into Sony's digital website and app, SonyLIV.

Brisbane Heat 2020 squad

Chris Lynn (C), Xavier Bartlett, James Bazley, Max Bryant, Joe Burns, Tom Cooper, Lewis Gregory, Sam Heazlett, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Ben Laughlin, Dan Lawrence, Morne Morkel, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Jimmy Peirson, Mark Steketee, Mitch Swepson, Jack Wildermuth, Matthew Willans

ALSO READ | Mujeeb Ur Rahman hospitalised after positive COVID-19 test ahead of Big Bash League

SOURCE: CRICKET.COM.AU

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.