AB De Villiers Names Australian Bowler Who Intimidated Him The Most As A Youngster

Former South African cricketer AB de Villiers finally made his Big Bash League (BBL) debut for Brisbane Heat in a crucial game against Adelaide Strikers. On the eve of his first BBL appearance, AB de Villiers revealed some of the most intimidating bowlers he has ever faced during his international journey.

In his list, Villiers picked three Australians which also included legendary leg-spinner Shane Warne.

AB de Villiers names Shane Warne as the most intimidating bowler

In an interview with Cricket Australia, AB de Villiers said that as a 22-year old cricketer, he found Shane Warne extremely intimidating. He admitted that at the time, he was still finding his feet in international cricket. Even though the South African admired Warne for his accuracy, he said that he was not entirely “unplayable”.

A complete look at AB de Villiers list

Apart from Shane Warne, AB de Villiers also named Australian Pacers Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood as some of the best bowlers he ever faced. Mohammad Asif from Pakistan and Stuart Broad from England are the others who made the cut.

AB de Villiers in Brisbane Heat (BBL 2020)

AB de Villiers made his way into the middle for Brisbane Heat against Adelaide Strikers at The Gabba on January 14. Fielding first, Brisbane Heat dismissed the strikers for 110 inside 20 overs. He took two catches on the field and scored 40 (32 balls) in a successful run-chase for the home side.

After some epic on-field battles, @RickyPonting can't wait to see what AB de Villiers brings to the @BBL – from the safety of the commentary box! @Headshoulders | #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/Ktt6hdSMCi — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 13, 2020

