The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

AB De Villiers Names Australian Bowler Who Intimidated Him The Most As A Youngster

Cricket News

On the eve of his first Big Bash appearance, AB de Villiers revealed some of the most intimidating bowlers he ever faced during his international journey.

Written By Aakash Saini | Mumbai | Updated On:
AB de Villiers

Former South African cricketer AB de Villiers finally made his Big Bash League (BBL) debut for Brisbane Heat in a crucial game against Adelaide Strikers. On the eve of his first BBL appearance, AB de Villiers revealed some of the most intimidating bowlers he has ever faced during his international journey.

In his list, Villiers picked three Australians which also included legendary leg-spinner Shane Warne.  

Also Read | AB De Villiers Eyes BBL Cup As He Gears Up For Debut With Brisbane Heat

AB de Villiers names Shane Warne as the most intimidating bowler

In an interview with Cricket Australia, AB de Villiers said that as a 22-year old cricketer, he found Shane Warne extremely intimidating. He admitted that at the time, he was still finding his feet in international cricket. Even though the South African admired Warne for his accuracy, he said that he was not entirely “unplayable”.

Also Read | Faf Du Plessis Hopes AB De Villiers Will Play For South Africa In The Shortest Format

Also Read | Faf Du Plessis Reveals How AB De Villiers Can Make South Africa Comeback In 2020

A complete look at AB de Villiers list

Apart from Shane Warne, AB de Villiers also named Australian Pacers Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood as some of the best bowlers he ever faced. Mohammad Asif from Pakistan and Stuart Broad from England are the others who made the cut. 

Also Read | IPL: RCB's Best Playing XI In The 2010s Starring Virat Kohli And AB De Villiers

AB de Villiers in Brisbane Heat (BBL 2020)

AB de Villiers made his way into the middle for Brisbane Heat against Adelaide Strikers at The Gabba on January 14. Fielding first, Brisbane Heat dismissed the strikers for 110 inside 20 overs. He took two catches on the field and scored 40 (32 balls) in a successful run-chase for the home side.

Also Read | Shane Warne Wants Five-match India-Australia Test Series In Next Calendar Cycle

Also Read | Ricky Ponting Reveals Shane Warne Is Scared Of Brett Lee Ahead Of Australia Legends Game

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
DELHI HC SEEKS EVIDENCE
DELHI COURT PULLS UP POLICE
BJP SLAMS CONG'S RELIGIOUS SPIN
NAIDU CHALLENGES JAGANMOHAN REDDY
TANHAJI TAX-FREE IN UP
NETIZENS REACT TO QUEEN'S STATEMENT