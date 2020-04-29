'Have Been Asked To Lead Again:' De Villiers Confirms, Cites 'top Form' As Pre-requisite

Former South Africa player AB de Villiers has confirmed that the management has pursued the explosive batsman to lead the side in ODIs once again. The move comes after Faf du Plessis vacated the skipper position and Cricket South Africa (CSA) Director Graeme Smith confirmed that Quinton de Kock would not be the management's choice to lead the side. de Villers who captained the side earlier before he announced his retirement also said that he desires to play for the Proteas once again. The explosive batsman had announced his retirement just before the 2019 World Cup in May 2018.

'Important to get back in top form'

Speaking at a television show, de Villiers expressed that getting back in 'top form' is the most important thing right now as if he feels that he deserves a spot in the side then it makes it easier for him to feel a part of the playing XI. The former skipper highlighted that he has not been a part of the Proteas side for a while now and he feels it is significant for others to see that he is still 'good enough.' However, de Villiers mentioned that with the COVID-19 pandemic he is uncertain about the schedule of events.

'Best man for the job'

Talks of de Villiers making a coming back had fueled this year when the CSA underwent a complete turnover and Mark Boucher was appointed as the Head Coach. Boucher had confirmed that he would talk to de Villiers about the prospect of him making a comeback with the T20 World Cup in hindsight. Then skipper du Plessis had also confirmed the talks of return and stated that he would love to have ABD by his side. However, the possibility of T20 World Cup now remains bleak with the Coronavirus pandemic gripping the entire world.

