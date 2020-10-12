AB De Villiers' 2 Back-to-back Sixes In Same Direction Hit Cars On Sharjah Street: Watch

Bangalore batsman AB de Villiers lit up Sharjah in the 28th match of the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season on Monday. After arriving at the crease and joining skipper Virat Kohli at 94-2 after 12.2 overs, the South African T20 giant unleashed a flurry of sixes against the Kolkata bowlers. Moreover, his six-hitting blitz enabled his side to post a competitive total of 194-2 after their quota of 20 overs.

Dream11 IPL 2020: AB de Villiers bulldozes Kolkata bowlers en route to a sparkling 73*

AB de Villiers put on 100 runs off just 46 balls in a blazing third-wicket partnership with captain Virat Kohli. Moreover, the South African batting legend himself accounted for 73 of those runs to turbocharge Bangalore’s innings. Much to the chagrin of the Kolkata bowlers, AB de Villiers faced only 33 balls to cause the aforementioned damage as he hit his stride with five boundaries and six towering sixes.

Such was the magnitude of AB de Villiers' over-the-fence hits that two of his sixes landed outside the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The moment of clean-hitting supremacy arrived during the 16th over of the Bangalore innings where the right-handed batsman dispatched Kolkata’s Kamlesh Nagarkoti for back-to-back sixes over wide long-on. On both instances, the ball landed in the busy Sharjah street right in the middle of the commuting vehicles.

One of the balls eventually was claimed by a young fan. The moment was similar to MS Dhoni hitting the ball out of the park against Rajasthan, which was taken home by another fan.

Dream11 IPL 2020: AB de Villiers’ enterprising 73* littered with six clobbering sixes, watch video

WATCH - AB-Solute 360's 73*(33)



Say hello to Mr.360. You cannot miss this de Villiers carnage in Sharjah. 5 boundaries & 6 sixes in this @ABdeVilliers17 special.https://t.co/by2dKiEE3L #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/GXPFACyZ6F — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 12, 2020

AB de Villiers Dream11 IPL 2020 stats

The AB de Villiers Dream11 IPL 2020 stats, as well as his overall Dream11 IPL career, composes of some staggering numbers. In the ongoing season alone, the attacking middle-order batsman has compiled 228 runs so far at an average of 57 while maintaining a strike-rate of a staggering 185.36. He scored three half-centuries in the process and cleared the fence on 13 occasions in just seven innings. Apart from the AB de Villiers Dream11 IPL 2020 stats, the cricketer has now extended his overall Dream11 IPL run tally to 4,623 runs.

