Josh Inglis' Paddle Scoop During A BBL Match Reminds Everyone Of Brendon McCullum

Scorchers opener Josh Inglis went berserk during his enterprising innings in the Big Bash League (BBL) match between Perth Scorchers and Hobart Hurricanes at the Blundstone Arena in Bellerive on Monday. However, what stood out the most was his beautiful paddle scoop that went the distance.

Josh Inglis executes a paddle scoop to perfection

This had happened in the 13th over of the first innings which was bowled by Nathan Ellis. On the third delivery, the bowler had bowled one way outside the line of off stump but it did not matter for Inglis as he went across the stumps and played a paddle scoop to perfection. In the first instance, it looked as if the ball would go a long way but in the end, it only managed to strike the advertising board on the third man boundary.

''Oh! That was brilliant to watch. Geez! He has got some talent. Tell me that's not Brendon McCullum'', said the commentators on air.

The video was also posted by the Big Bash League on their official Twitter handle. Watch it right here.

Josh Inglis whacks this one for six, and draws a @Bazmccullum comparison from Ricky Ponting! #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/9ZRdTKDge3 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 13, 2020

Even the fans reckoned that the magnificent six from the bat of Josh Inglis was similar to that of the former New Zealand skipper and an explosive batsman during his playing days, Brendon McCullum. Here are some of the reactions.

Josh Inglis played a blistering knock of a 46-ball 73 at a strike rate of 158.70 which included four boundaries and the same number of maximums after the Scorchers were asked to bat first by Hurricanes' skipper Matthew Wade. Other than Inglis' splendid knock, Perth skipper Mitchell Marsh also scored a 29-ball 40 as they posted 175/7 in their 20 overs.

In reply, the Hurricanes were never in the run chase as they lost wickets at regular intervals. only opener Caleb Jewell and veteran George Bailey could show some resistance with 28 and 36 respectively as most of the batsmen could not even get to double figures and in the end, Hobart were bundled out for 98 in the 18th over as the Scorchers registered a comfortable 77-run win.

