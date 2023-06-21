Why you're reading this: Former Proteas batsman AB de Villiers had a wonderful career not only for South Africa but also in the Indian Premier League. The former South Africa skipper played for teams like Delhi Daredevils and Royal Challengers Bangalore. However, the Proteas legend played most of the time for RCB in the IPL and won many games for the Bangalore-based franchise on his own.

Is AB de Villiers taking a jibe at RCB?

AB de Villiers recently shared a tweet on his official Twitter account in which he has heaped praise on England's aggressive playing style in the longer format. He also explained the similarities between the English cricket team's 'Bazball' playing approach and CSK skipper MS Dhoni's captaincy.

AB de Villiers tweeted:

I never looked at the Birmingham weather leading up to this Test match. The way England played now makes sense. Call it what you want, some say Bazz Ball, I just think it’s smart Cricket. The best teams are prepared to adapt and play situations in a way that’ll ultimately put… — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) June 20, 2023

As per AB de Villiers, the English cricket team led by Ben Stokes' decision to declare the innings on the Day 1 of the inaugural Ashes 2023 Test was a bold decision. He also compared England's playing as similar to Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni's captaincy style, who led his team to the fifth title of the cash-rich league.

RCB's dismal run in the Indian Premier League

Coming back to the Royal Challengers Bangalore, the men in red and black were not able to make it to the playoffs stage of the IPL 2023 following their loss in the last league match against Gujarat Titans. The team has one of the best coaching staff and also the best set of players but has not been able to win a single Indian Premier League trophy for the last 16 years.

On the other hand, returning to the inaugural Ashes 2023 Test, the English cricket team faced a loss against Australia after Pat Cummins played a match-saving innings on the last day. The Aussies also secured a 1-0 lead in the five-match Ashes 2023 series.