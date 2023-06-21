Oman Vs UAE Live Streaming: How To Watch World Cup Qualifiers In India, UK And US

Why you're reading this: In the never-ending action of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers, match 8 will witness Oman and UAE take on each other in the middle eastern darby. The Omanis will be high on confidence after beating Ireland in their previous match whereas the United Arab Emirates faced a loss against Sri Lanka.

3 things you need to know

Ten teams are taking on each other in the qualifier round of the Cricket World Cup 2023

The qualifier round began on June 18, 2023

Nepal and Zimbabwe took on each other in match one of the World Cup 2023 Qualifiers

The Oman cricket team captain Zeeshan Maqsood and Kashyap Prajapati showed a brilliant batting display against Ireland and would like to continue the same against UAE. The Emiratis on the other hand will look forward to work on the tactics and mistakes against Sri Lanka.

When and Where Oman vs UAE ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match be played?

The Oman vs UAE ICC Men's Cricket World Qualifier 2023 match will be played at the Bulawayo Athletic Club in Bulawayo and the match will start at 12:30 PM IST.

How to watch Oman vs UAE ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match in India?

Cricket fans in India will be able to watch the Oman vs UAE on the Star Sports network and the match will start at 12:30 PM IST.

How to stream Oman vs UAE ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match in India?

Cricket fans in India will be able to stream the Oman vs UAE on the Disney+Hotstar app and the match will start at 12:30 PM IST.

How to watch and stream Oman vs UAE ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match in the UK?

Cricket fans in the USA will be able to watch and stream Oman vs UAE on the Sky Sports Cricket channel and the Sky Sports app. The match is scheduled to start at 08:00 AM BST.

How to watch and stream Oman vs UAE ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match in the USA?

Cricket fans in the USA will be able to watch and stream Oman vs UAE ICC Men's Cricket World Qualifier 2023 match on ESPN+ and Willow TV. The match is scheduled to start at 03:00 AM EST.

Oman is yet to make its debut in the main round of any ICC tournament whereas UAE has featured in the 1996 and 2015 editions of the Cricket World Cup. The Emiratis would once again wish to qualify for the marquee round.