'Tough Times': AB De Villiers Pens A Heartwarming Message & Urges People To Stay Home

Cricket News

AB de Villiers came forward and urged all the people to stay united and defeat the dangerous COVID-19 that has spread its tentacles all over the world

Written By Karthik Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
AB de Villiers

AB de Villiers came forward with a heartwarming message for all his fans as the people continue to fight the deadly COVID-19 that has spread its tentacles all over the world. 

READ: Kevin Pietersen turns into barber at home as he gives his son a haircut; netizens react

'Tough times!': AB de Villiers

In a video, posted by the South African cricketer had him saying: "It's been a terrible few weeks around the world and I feel that no matter who you are, we have all been affected by this virus. I have certainly been worried and stressed out and have that feeling of uncertainty where this is heading. I feel it's a great time for everyone to stick together, try and play your part in helping the world beat this virus by washing hands regularly, staying at home. You guys know your story, people play your part and stay disciplined."

He will next be seen in action during the upcoming edition of the IPL that was supposed to get underway on March 29 but has been postponed to April 15 due to the outbreak of the virus. The former Proteas skipper will be representing Royal Challengers Bangalore as he will be teaming up with two good friends Virat Kohli and countryman Dale Steyn in helping the RCB win their maiden IPL crown.

READ: Javed Miandad demands inquiry vs PCB for roping in betting firm as live streaming partner

The status of IPL 2020

The  Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly had earlier this month said that the IPL will take place but there is also a possibility of it being a truncated one. Ganguly also said that a weekly reassessment will be done on the same.

First Published:
