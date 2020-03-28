Kevin Pietersen Turns Into Barber At Home As He Gives His Son A Haircut; Netizens React

Kevin Pietersen never fails to entertain his fans whenever he is on social media. Even though, Pietersen is quarantined at home just like other people due to the outbreak of the deadly COVID-19 that has spread its tentacles all over the world. However, it does not seem to stop him from trying out new things and coming up with innovative ideas. Lately, KP donned the role of a barber at home.

Pietersen turns barber, gives son a haircut

The former English skipper decided to take his talent to the next level when he had posted a picture of him giving his son a haircut on social media. The ex-all-rounder captioned it as ' We both got the 🎾 haircut...!

The fans also came forward to compliment KP --- the barber on social media. Here are some of the reactions.

Coming back to sports, all the major events have either been canceled or postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak. It has also affected some big global tournaments as well. While the French Open 2020 has been postponed from May to September, the UEFA Euro Cup and the Tokyo Olympics have been postponed to 2021.

Meanwhile, the 13th edition of the IPL that was supposed to get underway from March 29 has been postponed to April 15.

The status of IPL 2020

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly had earlier this month said that the IPL will take place but there is also a possibility of it being a truncated one. Ganguly also said that a weekly reassessment will be done on the same.

