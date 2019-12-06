Jasprit Bumrah: Mumbai Indians' Cryptic Wish For The Pacer Is A Jibe At Abdul Razzaq

Jasprit Bumrah turned 26 on Friday. Bumrah, who has been out of action for a while due to a back injury is training hard to make a strong comeback. As the young pacer turned a year older, wishes poured in for him from the fans and members from the cricketing fraternity. Among them was his IPL team Mumbai Indians.

MI's special-cum- hilarious birthday wish for Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah has been associated with Mumbai Indians since 2013 and has also been a part of all their four IPL triumphs. On the occasion of the premier speedster's 26th birthday, MI came forward with a special-cum-hilarious birthday wish for him. In case if you were wondering what is the hilarious part all about then the Mumbai franchise had taken a dig at Abdul Razzaq after the former Pakistani all-rounder had called Bumrah a 'Baby Bowler' during his recent interview. Taking to the micro-blogging site, the reigning IPL champions posted a caption 'From a ‘baby bowler’ to a world-beater'. At the same time, they had also posted an image of Bumrah's transition from his early days to a champion bowler.

After taking a look at the Mumbai franchise's special birthday wish for their star bowler, even the fans came forward to admire MI's creativity. Here are some of the reactions.

Abdul Razzaq belittles Jasprit Bumrah

Former Pakistan all-rounder, Abdul Razzaq on Wednesday, took a jibe at India's pace spearhead, Jasprit Bumrah and called the number one ODI bowler, a 'baby bowler.' Razzaq, who played 265 ODIs for Pakistan scored 5080 runs and scalped 269 wickets, stated that having played legendary bowlers like Glenn McGrath, Wasim Akhtar, and Shoaib Akhtar, he could easily attack and dominate Bumrah. Razzaq added that the players today lack depth and said that Virat Kohli is performing well for his team today but he can never be in the same category as India's greatest, Sachin Tendulkar. Soon after his remarks on India's ace bowler, agitated netizens bashed the former all-rounder.

