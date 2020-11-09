Abdul Samad's 16-ball 33 That Impressed Dream11 IPL Neutrals And Hyderabad Fans: Watch

The Dream11 Indian Premier League's tremendous popularity can be credited to the fact that it provides Indian youngster with a mega stage to showcase their skills in front of a large audience. The 13th edition of the competition also witnessed notable upcoming cricketers who graced the tournament with their daring approach. 19-year-old Abdul Samad also made a significant impact for the Hyderabad side and proved his mettle in the crucial knockout game against Delhi on Sunday.

Delhi vs Hyderabad: Abdul Samad packs a punch against a formidable Delhi bowling line-up

After the Delhi team posted an imposing total of 189 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, the onus was on the Hyderabad batsmen to put up a strong show. With a spot in the final hanging in balance, it was surely going to be a tough ask for the men in Orange to outclass the in-form Delhi unit. Their hopes were dented after losing early wickets, but it was young Abdul Samad who put his hand up at a crucial juncture of the contest.

Kane Williamson was looking in an exceptional touch but was in desperate need of a partner at the other to keep the scoreboard ticking. Abdul Samad, who walked in to bat in the 12th over, made his intentions clear when he counter-attacked Anrich Nortje's raw pace with some powerful blows of his own. The youngster smashed 33 runs off just 16 deliveries and brought his side back into the contest.

Abdul Samad and Kane Williamson orchestrated a gritty 51-run partnership, but the side's hopes of clinching the battle died down once it was broken. Kagiso Rabada sent Samad packing in the 19th over. The batsman's stunning cameo ended after he was caught at long-off while trying to hit a big shot.

Watch the Abdul Samad 33 vs Delhi innings below -

Abdul Samad Dream11 IPL stats

The young cricketer from Jammu and Kashmir was roped in by the Hyderabad team ahead of Dream11 IPL 2020. The trust shown by the team management on the youngster has reaped dividends. Having played 13 matches this season, Samad has 111 runs to his name with a glorious strike-rate of 170.76. He adds balance into the side as he also is a handy bowler and has picked up a wicket as well this season. As for the Abdul Samad IPL 2020 price, he was picked up for ₹20 lakh for his stint with the Hyderabad team.

Image source: Hyderabad team Instagram

