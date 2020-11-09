Kagiso Rabada 4 Wickets Away From Achieving Massive Milestone In Dream11 IPL History

Delhi pacer Kagiso Rabada derailed Hyderabad’s run-chase by registering his second four-wicket haul of the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. Rabada accounted for the wicket of in-form opener David Warner and later came back to unsettle Hyderabad’s middle and lower order en route to claiming match-winning figures of 4-29 from his four overs. The right-arm pacer also registered his name in the Dream11 IPL 2020 top wicket takers list in the process.

Delhi vs Hyderabad: Delhi players celebrate win over Hyderabad

Here it is! @DelhiCapitals win by 17 runs and march into the finals of #Dream11IPL 2020. pic.twitter.com/RRL8Ez8x1h — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 8, 2020

Also Read | Kane Williamson's Fans Heartbroken After Hyderabad Loss, Laud Him For Fighting Knocks

Kagiso Rabada on the verge of a major Dream11 IPL landmark ahead of Mumbai vs Delhi final

Kagiso Rabada extended his Dream11 IPL 2020 wickets tally from 25 to 29 wickets. He is currently two wickets ahead of Mumbai speedster Jasprit Bumrah in terms of most wickets taken in the ongoing season. Interestingly, Rabada also inched closer towards an all-time Dream11 IPL record with the help of his recent match-winning spell over the David Warner-led Hyderabad side.

The South African speedster is just three wickets away from levelling Dwayne Bravo’s 32-wicket collection from the 2013 edition of the tournament. If Kagiso Rabada managed to claim another four-wicket haul in the impending Mumbai vs Delhi final, he will create the all-time record of achieving the most number of wickets in any single Dream11 IPL season.

Also Read | Kagiso Rabada's Brilliant Inswinger Leaves David Warner Stunned & His Stumps Shattered

Kagiso Rabada, Jasprit Bumrah among Dream11 IPL 2020 top wicket takers list

The race for the Purple Cap is on!



29 wickets to @KagisoRabada25

27 wickets to @Jaspritbumrah93



Who do you reckon will be donning the same after the final of #Dream11IPL 2020 ? pic.twitter.com/cD3pTC9ipJ — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 8, 2020

Also Read | Dream11 IPL 2020: Gambhir 'surprised' With Franchises Not Opting For Jason Holder In Auction

Highlights from Delhi vs Hyderabad

Delhi posted 189-3 from their 20 overs on the back of some authoritative power hitting from Marcus Stoinis (38), Shikhar Dhawan (78) and Shimron Hetmyer (42*). In response, Hyderabad managed only 172-8 in their faltering run-chase to get crashed out of the tournament. While Rabada was the pick of the bowlers for Delhi, he was ably assisted by Stoinis’ three-over spell of 3-26 as well.

Dream11 IPL 2020 Mumbai vs Delhi final

Delhi’s 17-run win over Hyderabad earned them their first-ever call-up to the final of a Dream11 IPL season. They will now face defending champions and four-time winners Mumbai on Tuesday, November 10. The Mumbai vs Delhi final will be hosted by the Dubai International Stadium.

Kagiso Rabada powers Delhi to storm into Dream11 IPL 2020 final, watch video

Also Read | Delhi vs Hyderabad: Shikhar Dhawan Crosses 600-run Mark In Dream11 IPL 2020 With 50-ball 78; Watch Video

For all coverage related to Dream11 IPL 2020, visit our IPL section listed below

https://www.republicworld.com/topics/ipl-2020

Image source: IPLT20.COM

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.