Kagiso Rabada 4 Wickets Away From Achieving Massive Milestone In Dream11 IPL History

Delhi pacer Kagiso Rabada derailed Hyderabad’s run-chase by registering his second four-wicket haul of the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. Rabada accounted for the wicket of in-form opener David Warner and later came back to unsettle Hyderabad’s middle and lower order en route to claiming match-winning figures of 4-29 from his four overs. The right-arm pacer also registered his name in the Dream11 IPL 2020 top wicket takers list in the process.
Here it is! @DelhiCapitals win by 17 runs and march into the finals of #Dream11IPL 2020. pic.twitter.com/RRL8Ez8x1h— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 8, 2020
Kagiso Rabada extended his Dream11 IPL 2020 wickets tally from 25 to 29 wickets. He is currently two wickets ahead of Mumbai speedster Jasprit Bumrah in terms of most wickets taken in the ongoing season. Interestingly, Rabada also inched closer towards an all-time Dream11 IPL record with the help of his recent match-winning spell over the David Warner-led Hyderabad side.
The South African speedster is just three wickets away from levelling Dwayne Bravo’s 32-wicket collection from the 2013 edition of the tournament. If Kagiso Rabada managed to claim another four-wicket haul in the impending Mumbai vs Delhi final, he will create the all-time record of achieving the most number of wickets in any single Dream11 IPL season.
The race for the Purple Cap is on!— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 8, 2020
29 wickets to @KagisoRabada25
27 wickets to @Jaspritbumrah93
Who do you reckon will be donning the same after the final of #Dream11IPL 2020 ? pic.twitter.com/cD3pTC9ipJ
Delhi posted 189-3 from their 20 overs on the back of some authoritative power hitting from Marcus Stoinis (38), Shikhar Dhawan (78) and Shimron Hetmyer (42*). In response, Hyderabad managed only 172-8 in their faltering run-chase to get crashed out of the tournament. While Rabada was the pick of the bowlers for Delhi, he was ably assisted by Stoinis’ three-over spell of 3-26 as well.
Delhi’s 17-run win over Hyderabad earned them their first-ever call-up to the final of a Dream11 IPL season. They will now face defending champions and four-time winners Mumbai on Tuesday, November 10. The Mumbai vs Delhi final will be hosted by the Dubai International Stadium.
