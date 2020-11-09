Marcus Stoinis' Vital 3-26 That Ended Hyderabad's Dream11 IPL 2020 Run; Watch Video

Delhi defeated Hyderabad by 17 runs in Qualifier 2 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Courtesy of their loss, the Men in Orange were eliminated from the tournament whereas the Delhi franchise managed to make their place in the final and will now face Mumbai on Tuesday, November 10.

Delhi vs Hyderabad: Marcus Stoinis' match-winning 3/26 powers his side to win

Having won the toss, Shreyas Iyer decided to bat first. The Delhi think tank sprung a surprise by sending Marcus Stoinis to open alongside Shikhar Dhawan. The Delhi openers justified their captain's decision as they got off to a blistering start. At the end of the powerplay, Delhi scored 65/0 with both Dhawan and Stoinis taking the Hyderabad bowlers to the cleaners from the word go.

A couple of wickets in the middle overs slowed the run rate down but Dhawan and Shimron Hetmyer ensured that Delhi posted a massive total of 189/3 in their 20 overs. In response, Hyderabad were dented early as they lost skipper David Warner for 2, who was cleaned up by Kagiso Rabada. Despite losing the prized wicket of Warner, Hyderabad continued with their counter-attacking cricket as Priyam Garg and Manish Pandey attacked the Delhi bowlers.

The Hyderabad batsmen were going all guns blazing and that's when Iyer brought Stoinis into the attack for the fifth over. The Australian all-rounder immediately provided the much-needed breakthrough as he struck twice in one over to send Garg and Pandey packing for 17(12) and 21(14) respectively.

These wickets triggered a Hyderabad collapse but Kane Williamson stood tall from one end and kept the scoreboard ticking, as well as, scored an odd boundary every over. The New Zealander was going strong and it seemed like he would take the game away from Delhi just like he did in the Eliminator against Bangalore.

However, Stonis who came into bowl the 17th over, claimed the match-defining wicket of Williamson as well. In an attempt to up the ante, the 30-year old ended up losing his wicket as he holed out to deep point for a well-made 45-ball 67. In the end, Hyderabad fell short by 17 runs and thus ended their hopes of qualifying for the final.

Here's Marcus Stoinis' 3/26 in Delhi vs Hyderabad Qualifier 2

Marcus Stoinis Dream11 IPL stats

Stoinis has impressed everyone in the ongoing tournament with his all-round abilities and his numbers are a testament to how good he has been. The Stoinis Dream11 IPL stats include the 352 runs he has scored in 16 matches at a blistering strike-rate of 149.15 to go with three fifties. The Australian also has 12 wickets to his name at a brilliant average of 21.66.

