Jofra Archer Knew Joe Biden Would Become POTUS? Netizens Dig Up Another Old Tweet In Shock

England pacer Jofra Archer is one of the leading pacers in the world at the moment, who was recently in the UAE playing for Rajasthan in the Dream11 IPL 2020. The lanky fast bowler had a great tournament as he picked up 20 wickets in 12 matches at a brilliant average of 18.25 and an exceptional economy rate of 6.55.

Jofra Archer stuns netizens by rightly predicting Joe Biden as POTUS in a six-year-old tweet

Archer has consistently been in the news lately, more for his tweet than his bowling. The Barbados-born's tweets from the past have been going viral since the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 because of their strange relevance to ongoing events. Archer has done it once again as many believe that he righly predicted Joe Biden becoming the next President of the United States of America (POTUS). On Saturday, Biden was elected as the POTUS as he defeated the incumbent Donald Trump in the 2020 United States presidential election.

After Joe Biden emerged as the POTUS, netizens seemed to have dug deep into the Archer Twitter account to find the tweet. They ended up finding the tweet which was from six years ago and as always, netizens claim that Archer knew it all along that Joe Biden would become the POTUS. The Twitterati was once again left shock by Archer's prophecy.

Joe! — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) October 4, 2014

As soon as Archer's old tweet was discovered, netizens went into a frenzy as they couldn't believe how the Englishman could predict every major event from all across the world. Several reactions poured in as fans made hysterical memes and trolls. Let's take a look at a few reactions.

Aree BC...Ye Aadmi nhi Farishta hai yar..Isse sab pata hai pehle se hi😂



Bhai Corona ki Vaccine kab aaegi pls Bata de. pic.twitter.com/ftdmWD7hIF — प्रेम #RR (@nawaabshahab) November 7, 2020

What the is wrong with this man? I mean come on Jof.. You can't do this — Abrar Pasha (@AbrarPasha6) November 6, 2020

@JofraArcher Do you have a time machine ?? — Zizzo (@Aziz_nagpurwala) November 8, 2020

I am sure there is Covid vaccine hidden somewhere in your TL, we just need to dig deeper. — Kshitiz Kohli (@Avitiz) November 7, 2020

How much is Jofra Archer net worth?

Many unconfirmed sources cite the Jofra Archer net worth figure to be around $3 million USD (₹22 crore) but these figures cannot be confirmed. This Jofra Archer net worth figure includes his salary and endorsements. According to a report by The Times, Jofra Archer's central contract now earns him over £1 million (₹9.39 crore) a year, as he plays all three formats for the country.

SportsProMedia has also declared Archer as the 40th most marketable athlete in the world and cites that the England pacer already endorses international sports giant Adidas. Archer can be seen sporting an Adidas sticker on the bats he uses on field. Archer also sports Adidas apparel off the field.

Disclaimer: The above Jofra Archer net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

