Harbhajan Singh Names Dream11 IPL Youngster To Watch Out For And It Is NOT Ruturaj Gaikwad

Delhi registered their first-ever knockout win as Shreyas Iyer and co. qualified for the Dream11 IPL 2020 final. Delhi defeated Hyderabad in the Qualifier 2 on Sunday, largely due to Marcus Stoinis' efforts with both bat and ball. The 2016 champions did fight back through the likes of Kane Williamson and Abdul Samad but in the end, fell short by 17 runs.

Delhi vs Hyderabad: Harbhajan Singh names Abdul Samad as a youngster to watch out for

Hyderabad were in a spot of bother when young Abdul Samad walked into bat on Sunday. The 19-year-old played some crisp shots, stitching a vital partnership with Kane Williamson to bring their side close to victory. While the New Zealand skipper departed, the Kashmir cricketer tried to keep going, but eventually fell to a Kagiso Rabada delivery in the penultimate over of the innings. Samad's 16-ball 33 was praised by many, as he played the perfect foil to Williamson, almost powering Hyderabad close to the finish line.

Harbhajan Singh was impressed by what he saw and touted Abdul Samad for greatness. Speaking after the Delhi vs Hyderabad clash on Sunday, the 39-year-old tweeted that the 19-year-old Kashmir star is set to be a special and big player in the future. The four-time Dream11 IPL winner noted that some of the shots played by the Hyderabad youngster were a joy to behold, especially his pull shot off South African speedster Anrich Nortje. Samad notably hit the Delhi pacer for two fours and a six but failed to get his team over the line.

Abdul Samad gonna be a special & Big player in future.. played some brilliant shots today specially that pull shot against Nortje @SunRisers vs @DelhiCapitals @IPL2020 @IPL — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) November 8, 2020

Surprisingly, Harbhajan Singh made no mention of Chennai star Ruturaj Gaikwad, who scored a hat-trick of half-centuries in the final stages of the Dream11 IPL 2020 league stages. The Maharashtra star impressed one and all with his wide range of shots as he made the most of his chance at the top of the order for the three-time champions. The 23-year-old was also one of the leading run-getters in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20, finishing only behind Bangalore's Devdutt Padikkal.

Ruturaj Gaikwad ended the tournament with 204 runs from six games, with three half-centuries at a strike-rate of 120.71. Samad on the other hand, managed 111 runs in 12 matches, though with an outstanding strike rate of 170.76.

(Image Courtesy: iplt20.com)

