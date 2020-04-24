'Absolute Clown', Remarks Virat Kohli As Chahal Hijacks His Live Session With De Villiers

As the IPL remains suspended indefinitely amid the Coronavirus outbreak, Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli and teammate AB de Villiers engaged in a candid conversation in an Instagram live session on Friday. The players spoke about several things, however, it was just minutes before India' spinner and their RCB teammate Yuzvendra Chahal became the topic of discussion. The leg-spinner is known for his humorous antics and for hijacking several live sessions of cricketers.

During the live session, Proteas' AB de Villiers remarked that Chahal is 'crazy' as he calls him at 1 in the morning. To this, skipper Kohli responded that he is an 'absolute clown.' He said, "Just go and see his TikTok videos. You won't believe he plays International cricket and he is 29 years old. He is an absolute clown." Chahal has been making several TikTok videos with his family during this lockdown period.

Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers revealed on Friday that they would auction their bats and gloves from their match-winning and iconic knock against Gujarat Lions in the 2016 IPL. The RCB skipper, who top-scored the 2016 edition of the IPL, stated that he would never imagine scoring so many runs in a single season, during the live session. The 2016 edition of the IPL witnessed a fiery hot form of skipper Virat Kohli as he amassed 973 runs throughout the tournament becoming the highest run-getter in a single edition across seasons.

'Never leaving this team': Virat Kohli

During the live session, Kohli strongly stated that he will not be leaving the team until the time he is playing in the tournament. "It has been such an amazing journey. It is always going to be our dream, winning the IPL together. There is no scenario where I could think of leaving the team ever. You can feel emotional about the season not going well but till the time I am playing IPL, I am never leaving this team. The fans, their loyalty has been amazing," said the Indian skipper during an Instagram live session with RCB team-mate AB de Villiers recently.

