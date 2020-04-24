Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers To Auction Bats And Gloves From Iconic IPL 2016 Match

Royal Challengers Bangalore teammates Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers revealed on Friday that they would auction their bats and gloves from their match-winning and iconic knock against Gujarat Lions in the 2016 IPL. The duo had engaged in a candid conversation in an Instagram live session and revealed that they would auction their bats and gloves from that match to raise funds for COVID-19 relief. Earlier, Virat Kohli and his wife had also donated an undisclosed amount to the PM-CARES relief fund. The RCB skipper, who top-scored the 2016 edition of the IPL, stated that he would never imagine scoring so many runs in a single season, during the live session.

The Iconic Victory over Gujarat Lions

The 2016 edition of the IPL witnessed a fiery hot form of skipper Virat Kohli as he amassed 973 runs throughout the tournament becoming the highest run-getter in a single edition across seasons. The 44th match against Gujarat Lions, saw AB de Villiers team up with the skipper as they wreaked havoc at Bengaluru. Batting first, RCB's opener Chris Gayle was sent back early but after that, the Gujarat Lions could only manage to pick two wickets.

Skipper Kohli smashed the bowlers around the ground while AB de Villiers alias Mr 360 slogged the Lions. Kohli scored 109 runs in mere 55 balls with 5 fours and 8 sixes. On the other end, AB de Villiers played a brilliant innings of 129 runs in 52 deliveries with 12 maximums and 10 fours. Courtesy of the blitzkrieg, RCB posted a total of 248 for the Lions to chases.

Responding to RCB's 248, Lions could only manage to get 104 runs before getting all-out. AB de Villiers was adjudged the man of the match for his magnificent knock. RCB also went to reach the finals in that season but fell short as they were defeated by the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the ultimate game of the season. Skipper Kohli has often revealed that he loves batting with AB de Villiers and the innings against Gujarat Lions was just a testimony to it.

