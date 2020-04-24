MS Dhoni Had Belief In R Ashwin, Raina Tells Veteran Offie During Instagram Live Session

Suresh Raina remained Ravichandran Ashwin how much faith Mahendra Singh Dhoni had in him while bowling powerplay overs. The trio were a part of many of India and Chennai Super Kings' triumphs which include IPL triumphs in 2010 & 2011, CLT20 wins (2010 & 2014), and World Cup 2011, as well as Champions Trophy 2013, wins.

'MS believed in you': Suresh Raina

"If you see your powerplay bowling average, it has always been below six, you have always provided us with breakthroughs that's why MS believed in you. When you played for Pune and Punjab, I told my team to be careful against you as you had good carrom balls and they always used to trouble the batsmen," Raina told Ashwin during the Instagram Live session.

Raina & Ashwin's IPL career

Raina has played 193 matches for Chennai Super Kings and has managed to score 5,368 runs in the tournament so far. The left-handed batsman is the second-highest run-getter in the history of the IPL, only behind RCB skipper Virat Kohli. On the other hand, Ashwin went on to play 97 matches for CSK, in which he managed to take 90 wickets, with his best season coming in the 2011 edition as he finished with 20 wickets. Chennai Super Kings has won the IPL thrice (2010, 2011, and 2018) and all the titles have come under the leadership of MS Dhoni.

Raina is still with CSK, meanwhile, Ashwin was slated to represent Delhi Capitals this year.IPL was slated to begin from March 29 this year, however, the tournament has been suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

