Shreyas Iyer Wishes Sachin Tendulkar As He Turns 47; Thanks Him For Being An Inspiration

On the occasion of Sachin Tendulkar's 47th birthday on Friday, Indian batsman Shreyas Iyer extended birthday wishes for the Master Blaster. Taking to Twitter, the Mumbai lad thanked Tendulkar for being an inspiration to cricketers around the world.

#HappyBirthdaySachin Sir ... thank you for being an inspiration to not just Indians but budding cricketers around the world 😊 @sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/9OCA49HGNz — Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) April 24, 2020

Iyer played under Tendulkar under the IPL Franchise Mumbai Indians back in 2013.

Wishes poured in for the former Indian batsman on Friday as he turned 47 with several former and current cricketers wishing him on the occasion. Widely regarded as the best batsman ever, Sachin Tendulkar himself tweeted that he started the day by taking blessings from his mother with whom he is spending time amid the lockdown. Tendulkar also shared a picture of a 'priceless' Ganesha idol that his mother gifted him.

Sachin Tendulkar's career

Sachin Tendulkar is widely regarded as one of the greatest cricketers of all time. The right-handed batsman holds several major batting records including the records for most runs and most centuries in international cricket. Tendulkar has scored 34,357 runs across all formats and is the leading run-aggregator in both Tests and ODIs. With 100 international centuries, he is 29 centuries ahead of second-placed Ricky Ponting (71). Tendulkar called it a day on his cricketing career in November 2013, 24 years after making his debut. He was inducted in the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame.

