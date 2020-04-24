Will Virat Kohli Leave RCB? Here's What The Indian Skipper Has To Say About It

Virat Kohli has been associated with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) since the inception of IPL back in 2008. He started captaining the side from the 2013 season. The Bengaluru franchise has made three final appearances in 2009, 2011, and 2016 respectively where they faltered at the final hurdle on each occasion. Meanwhile, RCB were also the runners up of CLT20 2011 where they lost to Mumbai Indians in the title clash.

However, Kohli has gone on to say that he will not be leaving the team until the time he is playing in the tournament.

'Never leaving this team': Virat Kohli

"It has been such an amazing journey. It is always going to be our dream, winning the IPL together. There is no scenario where I could think of leaving the team ever. You can feel emotional about the season not going well but till the time I am playing IPL, I am never leaving this team. The fans, their loyalty has been amazing," said the Indian skipper during an Instagram live session with RCB team-mate AB de Villiers recently.

Kohli-ABD to auction their iconic 2016 bats

Royal Challengers Bangalore teammates Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers revealed on Friday that they would auction their bats and gloves from their match-winning and iconic knock against Gujarat Lions in the 2016 IPL. The duo had engaged in a candid conversation in an Instagram live session and revealed that they would auction their bats and gloves from that match to raise funds for COVID-19 relief.

Earlier, Virat Kohli and his wife had also donated an undisclosed amount to the PM-CARES relief fund. The RCB speaker, who top-scored the 2016 edition of the IPL, stated that he would never imagine scoring so many runs in a single season, during the live session.

