Abu Dhabi T10 Arabians Vs Warriors Live Stream, Abu Dhabi Pitch & Weather Report, Preview

The Maratha Arabians will take on the Northern Warriors in the first match of the Abu Dhabi T10 league 2021. The Arabians vs Warriors match is scheduled to begin at 5:30 pm IST (4:00 pm local time) from the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi on January 28, 2021. Here are the Arabians vs Warriors live streaming details, how to watch the Abu Dhabi T10 2021 live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨



Check out the schedule for this seasons's #AbuDhabiT10!



2⃣8⃣th January - 6⃣th February - mark your calendars 📅



It's going to be bigger, faster and stronger than ever before 🔥🏏 #InAbuDhabi #T10cricket pic.twitter.com/xTUwTfNv8i — T10 League (@T10League) January 14, 2021

Also Read | Will Virat Kohli And Co. Warmup For Tour To England In July By Taking On 'India A' Team?

Abu Dhabi T10: Arabians vs Warriors preview

After the successful completion of the IPL 2020 season, Abu Dhabi will host their very own Abu Dhabi T10 League. The fourth season of the tournament, which was supposed to be held from November 19-28, 2020 was delayed by the ongoing pandemic and will now be held from January 28 to February 6 at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The first game of the season will be played between the Maratha Arabians and the Northern Warriors.

Both teams have been champions over the last two season, with the Northern Warriors lifting the trophy in the 2018 season and the Maratha Arabians coming in as the defending champions after winning the 2019 edition. Both teams have a number of international superstars in their squads, including Shoaib Malik and Laurie Evans for the Arabians and Andre Russell, Nicholas Pooran and Wahab Riaz for the Warriors. Iconic T10 batsman Chris Lynn, who set a world record with his 30-ball 91*, will not be a part of the Arabians squad this season.

Abu Dhabi T10: Arabians vs Warriors squads

Maratha Arabians: Taskin Ahmed, Muktar Ali, Laurie Evans, Amjad Gul, Mohammad Hafeez, Mosaddek Hossain, Sompal Kami, Shoaib Malik, Ishan Malhorta, Maroof Merchant, Syed Shah, Abdul Shakoor, Pravin Tambe

Northern Warriors: Fabian Allen, Rayad Emrit, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Nuwan Pradeep, Wahab Riaz, Andre Russell, Junaid Siddique, Lendl Simmons, Ansh Tandon, Maheesh Theekshana, Amir Yamin

Also Read | Nathan Lyon Wins Hearts With Response To Ajinkya Rahane's Sporting Gesture For Him

Abu Dhabi T10 2021 live in India: Arabians vs Warriors live streaming details

The Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, will be televised in India on the Sony Six, Sony Ten 3 channels. Fans can also watch the Arabians vs Warriors live stream on Sony's streaming portal, SonyLIV. Arabians vs Warriors live scores and updates can be found on the Abu Dhabi T10 Twitter page and website and the teams' individual social media pages as well.

Also Read | Abu Dhabi T10: Shahid Afridi Shockingly 'Denied' UAE Visa, To Miss Qalandars' 1st Match

Abu Dhabi T10: Arabians vs Warriors pitch report and weather forecast

Accuweather predicts no rain during the match on Thursday. The pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium is fairly high scoring, with most 1st innings scores going above the 150 mark. Wins are almost equally split between teams chasing and teams batting first.

Also Read | Hanuma Vihari Reveals Funny Secret About Historic Partnership With R Ashwin In SCG Test

Image Credits: T10 League Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.