Virender Sehwag Recalls Comical 2018 Ravi Shastri Goof-up To Explain Rishabh Pant's Impact

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag's social media game is on point. The right-hander who was known for his attacking batting has diverted his aggressive approach to social media. From witty captions to hysterical posts, Sehwag always keeps his fans entertained with his wicked sense of humour.

Virender Sehwag uses 2018 Ravi Shastri goof-up to explain Australia's situation in India vs Australia 4th Test

The Indian veteran was at it once again as he posted a photo of Indian head coach Ravi Shastri from a 2018 interview in Australia to describe how Australian players must be feeling with Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant at the crease. The Indian southpaw was threatening to take the game away from Australia and that's when Sehwag posted the tweet.

The photo is from an interview that Shastri had done after India had won the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar trophy in Adelaide in 2018. After the win, while speaking to the official broadcasters of the tour (SONY), Shastri had described the tense situation in the dressing room just before the win by saying "To be honest, we almost had balls in our mouth". That's why Sehwag used Shastri's picture from the interview to explain Australia's situation.

Australia , till Rishabh Pant is out there in the middle. #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/u5u4wp48Zi — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 19, 2021

Coming back to the match, India scripted history at the Gabba by beating Australia by three wickets to clinch the Border-Gavaskar trophy 2-1. Pant guided the visitors to a win by scoring a counter-attacking 89* off 138 balls which included 9 fours and one six. The southpaw was also adjudged 'Player of the Match' for his heroics.

Rishabh Pant career stats

The Rishabh Pant career stats in Test cricket are impressive, to say the least. Pant has played 16 Tests where he has scored 1,088 runs at a brilliant average of 43.52 with four fifties and two hundreds to his name. As far as Pant's wicketkeeping stats in Tests are concerned, the 23-year old has grabbed 67 catches and effected two stumpings.

India vs Australia series recap

As far as the series is concerned, India were down and out after being annihilated by Australia who bowled out the visitors for just 36 in the first Test at Adelaide and subsequently won the match by 8 wickets to take a 1-0 lead. However, the side made a remarkable comeback in the second Test in Melbourne as stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane led from the front to help India secure an 8-wicket win and draw the series level.

The third Test in Sydney ended in a draw, a game where India showed incredible fighting spirit and immense character to draw the match from an improbable situation. The fourth match was at the Gabba and all odds were stacked against India as Australia hadn't lost a Test match at the venue in 32 years. However, the Men in Blue beat all odds and scripted history by beating the Aussies by 3 wickets to retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy and the finish the series at 2-1.

