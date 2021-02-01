Nicholas Pooran Slams 143 Runs In 2 Abu Dhabi T10 Matches Across The Weekend: WATCH

Quick links:
Northern Warriors captain Nicholas Pooran clubbed back-to-back match-winning knocks for his side over the weekend in the ongoing Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 season. The West Indian batting dynamite terrorised bowlers with an enterprising 21-ball 54 against the Delhi Bulls on Saturday, February 1. A day later, Pooran punched out his magnum opus T10 performance with 89 runs from just 26 rocks at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
An absolute run-fest!— T10 League (@T10League) January 31, 2021
2⃣9⃣4⃣ combined in 20 overs 💥🤯@nwarriorst10 get the W but a spirited fight from Fletcher (53 from 28) & Suri (42 from 16) for @BanglaTigers_ae #AbuDhabiT10 #InAbuDhabi pic.twitter.com/0f4r8UkAom
After enduring a disappointing beginning to their Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 campaign (a defeat against Maratha Arabians), Nicholas Pooran and co. struck back with two wins to top the Group A points table. Remarkably, their charismatic captain won the ‘Player of the Match’ award on both occasions. The hard-hitting left-hander aggregated 143 runs from just 47 balls across the two games to top the charts among the leading run-scorers of the tournament.
5⃣4⃣ from 2⃣1⃣ balls— T10 League (@T10League) January 31, 2021
Nicholas Pooran is a remarkable talent 🔥#AbuDhabiT10 pic.twitter.com/l7vxeVcsuB
Turn the volume up for this one 🔊#AbuDhabiT10 | @nicholas_47 pic.twitter.com/n19M3J2F5G— T10 League (@T10League) January 31, 2021
Nicholas Pooran joined the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) camp during the 2019 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The cricketer will now reprise his role for the franchise as he is expected to step onto the field in the upcoming much-awaited IPL 2021 event, reported to commence sometime in April this year.
Nicholas Pooran was one of the 16 players to be retained by the franchise on January 20, i.e. ahead of the IPL auction. He will be re-joined by his KXIP skipper KL Rahul, national teammate Chris Gayle and star-attractions like Mohammed Shami and Chris Jordan in their camp this season. Here is a look at the entire list of KXIP retentions for the IPL 2021 season.
🚨RETAINED KINGS 🚨➡️ Rahul, Gayle, Pooran, Shami, Jordan, Mandy, Mayank, Bishnoi, Prabhsimran, Hooda, Sarfaraz, Arshdeep, M Ashwin, Nalkande, Porel & Harpreet #IPLRetention #IPL2021 #SaddaPunjab— Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) January 20, 2021
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently set February 18 as the 2021 IPL auction date. The bidding event will be held in Chennai just a day after the conclusion of India vs England second Test match in the city’s venue. Here is a look at all the updates regarding the IPL 2021 bidding event.
🚨ALERT🚨: IPL 2021 Player Auction on 18th February🗓️— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) January 27, 2021
Venue 📍: Chennai
How excited are you for this year's Player Auction? 😎👍
Set your reminder folks 🕰️ pic.twitter.com/xCnUDdGJCa
