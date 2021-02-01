Nicholas Pooran Slams 143 Runs In 2 Abu Dhabi T10 Matches Across The Weekend: WATCH

Northern Warriors captain Nicholas Pooran clubbed back-to-back match-winning knocks for his side over the weekend in the ongoing Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 season. The West Indian batting dynamite terrorised bowlers with an enterprising 21-ball 54 against the Delhi Bulls on Saturday, February 1. A day later, Pooran punched out his magnum opus T10 performance with 89 runs from just 26 rocks at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021: Nicholas Pooran leads charge of Norther Warriors’ run-fest

Nicholas Pooran solidifies KXIP’s retention faith with twin Abu Dhabi T10 blitzkriegs

After enduring a disappointing beginning to their Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 campaign (a defeat against Maratha Arabians), Nicholas Pooran and co. struck back with two wins to top the Group A points table. Remarkably, their charismatic captain won the ‘Player of the Match’ award on both occasions. The hard-hitting left-hander aggregated 143 runs from just 47 balls across the two games to top the charts among the leading run-scorers of the tournament.

Here is a look at the highlights from Nicholas Pooran’s power-packed twin performance in Abu Dhabi T10 League:

Nicholas Pooran in IPL 2021

Nicholas Pooran joined the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) camp during the 2019 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The cricketer will now reprise his role for the franchise as he is expected to step onto the field in the upcoming much-awaited IPL 2021 event, reported to commence sometime in April this year.

KXIP list of retained players 2021

Nicholas Pooran was one of the 16 players to be retained by the franchise on January 20, i.e. ahead of the IPL auction. He will be re-joined by his KXIP skipper KL Rahul, national teammate Chris Gayle and star-attractions like Mohammed Shami and Chris Jordan in their camp this season. Here is a look at the entire list of KXIP retentions for the IPL 2021 season.

See KXIP list of retained players 2021

IPL auction updates

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently set February 18 as the 2021 IPL auction date. The bidding event will be held in Chennai just a day after the conclusion of India vs England second Test match in the city’s venue. Here is a look at all the updates regarding the IPL 2021 bidding event.

