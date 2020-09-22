ACCA Vs OEI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Cartaxo Game Preview

Amigos CC Ansiao is all set to take on Oeiras CC in the first match of the ECS T10 Cartaxo which will be played on Tuesday, September 22. The live streaming will begin at 1:00 pm IST and the matches will be played at Cartaxo Cricket Ground. Here is a look at our ACCA vs OEI Dream11 prediction, ACCA vs OEI match prediction, ACCA vs OEI Dream11 team and the probable ACCA vs OEI playing 11. The ECS T10 Cartaxo live streaming in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

ACCA vs OEI live: ACCA vs OEI Dream11 prediction and preview

OEI are second on the points table, having made a winning start to their campaign after winning their opening match against Alvalade CC by 24 runs. The win was possible for OEI, thanks to a splendid knock at the top from Kuldeep Gholiya (46 runs) and Conrad Greenshields, who remained unbeaten at 77 runs, helping their team reach 134/1 in 10 overs.

In the bowling department, Paulo Buccimazza was the pick of the bowlers for the side with 4 wickets to his name and conceding just 3 runs from 2 overs, which restricted their opponents to 110/7. This will be the first match for ACCA in the tournament and they would be hoping to upset OEI in their opening match.

ACCA vs OEI Dream11 prediction: Squads for the ACCA vs OEI Dream11 team

ACCA vs OEI Dream11 prediction: ACCA vs OEI playing 11: ACCA squad

Andrew Dudfield, Eddie Ballard, Greg Bullock, Clive Worth, Hemant Khoba, Raja Saravanan, Junaid Khan, Andrew Winter, Chris Redhead, Neeraj Kumar, John Zinkus, Raghu Raghu, Mubeen Tariq, Rakesh Reddy, Paul Stubbs and Kevin Merritt.

ACCA vs OEI Dream11 prediction: ACCA vs OEI playing 11: OEI squad

Salman Ahmed, Paolo Buccimazza, Jiteshkumar Balkrisna, Kuldeep Gholiya, Ranjit Narayan, Krut Patel, Conrad Greenshields, Ishwar Singh, Michael Harris, Fakhrul Mohon, Silkesh Deuchande, Parth Joujant, Nishant Jay, Kapil Surendrakumar, Vishal Arora, Druvkumar Mistri, Druvilkumar Mistri and Sunil Surendra.

ACCA vs OEI Dream11 prediction: Top picks from the ACCA vs OEI Dream11 team

Paolo Buccimazza

Kuldeep Gholiya

Junaid Khan

Rakesh Reddy

ACCA vs OEI live: ACCA vs OEI Dream11 team

ACCA vs OEI Dream11 prediction

As per our ACCA vs OEI Dream11 prediction, OEI will be favourites to win the match

Note: The ACCA vs OEI Dream11 prediction, ACCA vs OEI top picks and ACCA vs OEI Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The ACCA vs OEI match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: European Cricket / Twitter