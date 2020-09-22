Dream11 IPL 2020: Kohli Credits Yuzi For Changing The Game; Says 'can Turn Ball Anywhere'

Virat Kohli credited Bangalore’s first win against Hyderabad by 10 runs to Yuzvendra Chahal saying that he “changed the game” for them by dismissing the prominent competitors, Manish Pandey and Jonny Bairstow. While Chahal clinched the ‘Player of the Match’ title, Kohli recalled how they were “on the other side” in 2019 but managed to maintain “composure” in the September 21 match. Lauding the manner ‘Yuzi’ bowled attacking lines, Virat Kohli said that the latter turned the tables at the Dubai International Stadium. The leg-spinner ended with three wickets, giving away only 18 runs that eventually led to Hyderabad’s collapse.

In the post-match presentation, while evaluating his team’s performance, Kohli noted that Bangalore had started off “really well” with Devdutt Padikkal making a memorable debut with an impressive half-century incorporating all ranges of shots along with Australian skipper Aaron Finch. Even though Bangalore had lost both its openers on back-to-back deliveries, Kohli said that AB de Villiers’ batting in the last three overs pushed the team past 160 runs.

He lauded his entire team for not letting the “negativity slip into the bowling group” that ended up being a “great sign”. Bangalore had set the target of 164 and Virat Kohli-led team got off to a brilliant start. Despite the challenges mid-way through the game, Bangalore clinched its first win as Hyderabad lost all its wickets in 19.4 overs managing only 153 runs.

Virat Kohli's full statement

Virat Kohli, RCB skipper said, “It's amazing, and last year we were on the other side of the results. We kept our composure tonight. Yuzi came in and changed the game for us. Tonight he showed that if you have skill, you can get purchase on any wicket. The way he came in and bowled attacking lines, he was the one in my opinion who changed the game.” “We started really well and Devdutt was really good and Finch was good too. AB batting in the last three overs helped us push it past 160 and as I said, the fact that we didn't let negativity slip into the bowling group was a great sign and Dube bowling those three overs was really good to see,” he added.

