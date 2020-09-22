Dream11 IPL 2020: A Mid-pitch Nasty Clash Between Hyderabad Pair Led To Team's Downfall

During the third match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Dubai, Hyderabad's pair of Abhishek Sharma and Rashid Khan was involved in an unpleasant collision which led to the former’s fall and eventually led to the team's defeat on Monday. It all happened on the last delivery of the 17th over of the of the Dream11 IPL 2020 match when Sharma hit a delivery by Bangalore's Shivam Dube on the leg-side and showed interest in running the second run.

While taking the second run was easy and Khan responded to Sharma’s call for it, they did the mistake of watching the ball without paying any heed to where their partner was running while running the second run. This led to the collision and Sharma lost his balance. This time-frame was used by Bangalore’s wicket-keeper Joshua Philippe to dislodge the bails. Meanwhile, Khan fell on the ground and had to undergo a concussion test before resuming his inning. Even though Khan chose to stay on the field, he was dismissed in the next over.

This batting collapse in the second half of Hyderbad’s inning along with Hyderabad team's opener Mitchell Marsh suffering from an ankle injury while bowling, led to the team bundling out at 153 while chasing a 164-run target. Moreover, the threatening partnership of wicket-keeper batsman Jonny Bairstow and batsman Manish Pandey also failed to contribute significantly with Yuzvendra Chahal, the Player of the Match’s ‘game-changing’ deliveries.

Chahal merges as star bowler

Chahal emerged as the star bowler by being instrumental in clinching Bangalore team’s first win in Dream11 IPL 2020 on its match against Hyderabad on Monday at the Dubai International Stadium. Registering best bowling figures by any RCB bowler, Chahal’s breaking Pandey-Bairstow partnership along with a tight over put Bangalore back in the game as Hyderabad then needed 37 off 24. He not only broke the threatening partnership between Hyderabad’s Manish Pandey and Jonny Bairstow but also made a hat-trick by dismissing Vijay Shankar.

Pandey was also dismissed after making 34 runs, followed by Bairstow who was credited for almost taking the game away from Virat Kohli-led Bangalore. Chahal dismissed the rival batsman with a high-arched delivery on the leg side for 61. In the four overs that he bowled, Chahal had the figures of 18/3 which is also the highest ever by any of the Bangalore bowlers against Hyderabad. The Kohli-led men got their first win by 10 runs against Hyderabad who had to battle for a target of 164 but bundled out for 153.

