'Selfless In Intense Moments': Kohli Lionizes Dhoni's Ability; Thanks Him For The Memories

Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Sunday paid his third tribute to former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15. Kohli started his international cricket journey under his leadership and has always spoken highly of Dhoni stating that he has learned a lot from the latter which reflects in his on-field decision-making.

Taking to Twitter, Kohli shared a throwback video that showed two clips which highlight "the mutual trust, respect and understanding" he shares with former skipper MS Dhoni while thanking him for those moments.

The first clip was of World Twenty20 semi-final against South Africa back in 2014. The scores were the same, with Captain cool on strike, but then Dhoni played a defensive shot, giving the strike to seal the game. "The first one explains perfectly well who he is, selfless in the most intense moments....," Kohli mentioned.

Thank you for these moments skip.



I couldn't explain the mutual trust, respect and understanding we share better than these two videos I'm posting here today.



The first one explains perfectly well who he is , selfless in the most intense moments....

Whereas in the second clip, India was up against Australia in the 2016 World T20. Finishing a target of 161, with Kohli putting up a match-winning performance of 51-ball 82. Reminiscing the game three years later, Kohli wrote, "This man, made me run like in a fitness test @msdhoni.”

Earlier in the day, Virat Kohli came forward and hailed his first captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni for his outstanding contribution to Indian Cricket after the veteran stumper announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday. The legendary skipper shared a compilation of his journey so far to make the announcement.

MS Dhoni bids adieus to his Intl. cricket career

Putting an end to his 16-year-old journey, former Team India skipper MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday. Taking to social media, Dhoni shared a compilation of his journey so far to make the announcement. The Ranchi-lad made his debut in 2004 against Bangladesh and went on to lead the Men in Blue to win the ICC 2011 World Cup, ICC Champions Trophy in 2013 and the 2007 T20 World Cup.

"Thanks a lot for your love and support throughout. From 1929 hrs consider me as Retired," the Ranchi-lad captioned the video.

