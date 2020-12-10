Adam Gilchrist Launches BBL 2020 With Cracking Shots, Yuvraj Singh Reacts: WATCH

Former Australian cricketer Adam Gilchrist seems to be stoked for the 10th edition of the KFC Big Bash League which is set to get underway on Thursday, December 10. On Wednesday, Gilchrist took to Instagram and shared a few videos from his promotional shoot of BBL 2020. Gilchrist is set to be part of the commentary team for the tournament once again.

ALSO READ | Rashid Khan imitates Adam Gilchrist in Australian accent, leaves fans in splits: Watch

Adam Gilchrist floors fans with cracking strokeplay

In the video, Gilchrist is seen with a bat in his hand while England cricketer-turned-commentator Isa Guha bowls at him. The Australian veteran slogs the ball as fiercely as he used to back in the day as the cameramen lauded him for his shots.

The video was loved by Gilchrist's fans as they flooded the comment sections with heart-warming responses. Several reactions poured in as fans reckoned that the 49-year old has still got it. Yuvraj Singh and Rashid Khan also commented on the video and called Gilchrist a 'Legend'. Here's a look at a few reactions.

ALSO READ | Adam Gilchrist apologises to Indians on Twitter after BIG Mohammed Siraj goofup on-air

Meanwhile, the BBL 2020 opener will see Hobart Hurricanes locking horns with defending champions Sydney Sixers at Hobart’s Blundstone Arena. The Hurricanes vs Sixers live streaming will commence at 1:40 PM (IST).

BBL 2020 live stream details and where to watch Big Bash live in India?

The BBL 2020 broadcast rights in India are with Sony Sports Network. The Big Bash live in India will be telecasted on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD. To catch the BBL 2020 live streaming online, fans can tune into Sony's digital website and app, SonyLIV.

ALSO READ | Adam Gilchrist becomes first batsman to hit 100 sixes in Tests on Nov 17, 2007: Watch

BBL 2020 schedule

Ahead of the much-awaited season, here is a look at the entire BBL 2020 schedule of all eight Big Bash League teams, namely - Adelaide Strikers, Brisbane Heat, Hobart Hurricanes, Melbourne Renegades, Melbourne Stars, Perth Scorchers, Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunder.

According to the BBL 2020 schedule, the BBL 2020 season will run from December 10 till February 6. Around 61 matches will be played spanning 58 days. The eight participating teams will face each other twice in a double round-robin format and BBL 2020 will then proceed with the finals stage, which comprises of five matches in the form of an Eliminator, Qualifier, Knockout, Challenger and the Final.

Around the country we go! #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/MjeuXbaRuR — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) November 23, 2020

ALSO READ | Hurricanes vs Sixers live: All-rounder Johan Botha comes out of retirement to represent Hobart Hurricanes in BBL 10

SOURCE: ADAM GILCHRIST INSTAGRAM

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.