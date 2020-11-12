Adam Zampa Reveals Bangalore Player Who Loves Beer The Most And It Is NOT Virat Kohli

Australian spinner Adam Zampa plied his trade for the Bangalore franchise in the recently concluded Dream11 IPL 2020. The leg-spinner got limited opportunities in the tournament where he couldn't create much of an impact. However, Zampa was with the Bangalore unit for more than two months where he got to know about several players in-depth.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020 winners: Yuvraj Singh calls Ishan Kishan a 'very special player' after Mumbai's fifth IPL triumph

Adam Zampa opens up on AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli as persons

Recently, while speaking on The Unplayable Podcast, Zampa spilt the beans on how Bangalore stalwarts AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli are off the field. Speaking about the former South African captain, Zampa said that he is an absolute character who loves beer more than anyone. The leg-spinner further said that de Villiers is quite an experienced player and he knows exactly what he needs to do to get the best out of himself.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020 winners: AB de Villiers terms Mumbai as the 'best team this year' after a record fifth title win

Speaking about Kohli, Zampa said that the Bangalore skipper is totally a different personality when he is off the field. The Australian reckoned that you see Kohli's aggression and how competitive he is on the field but he is actually one of the most chilled out guys off the field. Zampa stated that when you spend time away from the cricket field with players like Kohli and de Villiers, you see how human they actually are.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL Final: LaLiga congratulates brand ambassador Rohit Sharma as Mumbai win trophy

Zampa opined that Kohli is the kind of a person who as soon as he walks onto the field, he's a competitive beast. He added that there are two different versions of him and that's the weight of expectation he has on himself to perform for India. But when he's off the field, he's a lovely person and very chilled out. The 28-year-old further said that Kohli is actually one of those people who laughs easily at anything. According to Zampa, you can say the worst joke in the world and he'll laugh his head off.

Summarising about the veteran cricketers, Zampa said that you realise they're basically just like you. He added that you get to see them from afar and you can make assumptions about what their life is like and what they're like as people but they're the same as everyone else.

ALSO READ | Rohit Sharma's next destination after Dream11 IPL 2020 revealed and it is NOT Australia

SOURCE: BANGALORE IPL INSTAGRAM

Also Read | IPL 2020 RCB Full Squad

Also Read | IPL 2020 RCB Schedule

Also Read | IPL 2020 RCB Team Preview and SWOT Analysis

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.