AF-U19 Vs UAE-U19 Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Afghanistan Under-19s will play against United Arab Emirates (UAE) Under-19s in the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2020. The match will be played at North-West University Ground, South Africa. Let us look at the AF-U19 vs UAE-U19 Dream11 Match preview, schedule, prediction and other details of the match.

"Jonathan Figy scores 'dream' century as UAE thrash Canada in U19 World Cup opener" https://t.co/qyj4vE8Uqy via @TheNationalUAE — UAE Cricket Official (@EmiratesCricket) January 19, 2020

Also Read | IN-Y Vs AF-Y Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

AF-U19 vs UAE-U19 Match Schedule

Venue: North-West University ground, Potchefstroom, South Africa.

Date: Wednesday, January 22, 2020

Time: 1.30 PM IST

AF-U19 vs UAE-U19 Match preview

This is the 13th match of ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2020. Afghanistan and UAE are placed in Group D of the tournament. While Afghanistan is placed first on the points table, courtesy of their win in the first game that they played, UAE are second on the table. Afghanistan will be led by Farhan Zakhil, while Aryan Lakra will captain UAE.

Also Read | Tendulkar, Walsh join charity cricket match to raise money for Australia wildfire victims

AF-U19 vs UAE-U19 Squad details

Afghanistan: Farhan Zakhil (C), Imran Mir, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Zadran, Asif Musazai, Abid Mohammadi, Abdul Rahman, Mohammadi Ishaq (WK), Shafiqullah Ghafari, Noor Ahmad, Fazal Haq.

UAE: Aryan Lakra (C), Vritya Aravind (WK), Jonathan Figy, Ansh Tandon, Kai Smith, Alishan Sharafu, Osama Hassan, Mohammed Faraazuddin, Chathiya Dashan, Karthik Meiyappan, Sanchit Sharma.

AF-U19 vs UAE-U19 Dream11 Captain and Vice-captain selection

Captain: Aryan Lakra

Vice-captain: Jonathan Figy

Also Read | Cricket not bigger than life: Mushfiqur Rahim on not joining Bangladesh's tour of Pakistan

AF-U19 vs UAE-U19 Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper – Vritya Aravind

Batsmen – Jonathan Figy, Rahmanullah Zadran, Osama Hassan, Ansh Tandon

All-Rounders – Aryan Lakra, Shafiqullah Ghafari

Bowlers – Mohammed Farazuddin, Sanchit Sharma, Fazal Haq, Noor Ahmad

Also Read | AB de Villiers rates Perth 2008 and Adelaide 2012 as favourite Test cricket memories

AF-U19 vs UAE-U19 Dream11 Prediction

UAE start off as the favourites against Afghanistan.

Note: These predictions are based on our own analysis and do not guarantee any positive results in your games.

Also Read | Shafali Verma becomes youngest women's cricketer to win BCCI central contract