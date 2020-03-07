India Women Vs Australia Women World Cup Final Live Streaming Details And Match Preview

India Women will face Australia Women in the final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 on Sunday, March 8 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The India Women vs Australia Women live match will begin at 12:30 PM IST. Here is every detail that you need to know about the upcoming India Women vs Australia Women live match. This includes the IN W vs AU W live streaming, IN W vs AU live scores, IN W vs AU W live telecast in India updates.

India Women vs Australia Women: IN W vs AU W live streaming, IN W vs AU W live scores of the World Cup final

The IN W vs AU W live streaming will take place on Hotstar and Jio TV. On television, the India Women vs Australia Women live match can be viewed on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD. IN W vs AU W live scores and updates can be followed on the ICC's official website and social media pages.

India Women vs Australia Women preview

India qualified for the final after their semi-final with England got washed out. Australia qualified for the final after they won the second semi-final against South Africa. Throughout the tournament, India's star performers have been Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Poonam Yadav, Shikha Pandey and Deepti Sharma. Australia's key players include Beth Mooney, skipper Meg Lanning, Alyssa Healy, Megan Schutt and Jess Jonassen.

The India Women vs Australia Women live match can be expected to be won by India, according to our India Women vs Australia Women match prediction. In case the match gets cancelled due to the rains, there is a reserve day available for the match to be played which will delay the IN W vs AU W live streaming.

India Women vs Australia Women: Pitch and Weather report

The MCG has slightly favoured the team batting second in the past and so can be noticed from the fact that the team batting second has won 30 out of the 55 T20s that have been played at this ground. The average score batting first at the ground has been 140 in International games. The highest total at the ground has been 219.

According to AccuWeather, Melbourne will see a high temperature of 22 degrees Celcius and a low temperature of 10 degrees Celcius. There is a very slight chance of rain during the India Women vs Australia Women live match.

