AFG Vs IRE Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report And 2nd T20I Match Preview

Afghanistan will face Ireland in the second T20I of the Ireland tour of India 2019/20 on Sunday, March 8 at the Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground, Greater Noida. The AFG vs IRE live match will begin at 2:00 PM IST. Here is every detail that you need to know about the upcoming AFG vs IRE live match. These include the AFG vs IRE live streaming, AFG vs IRE live score, AFG vs IRE live telecast in India and other Afghanistan vs Ireland T20 details.

There is no AFG vs IRE live telecast in India on television. The AFG vs IRE live streaming can be found on the RTA Sport website. The AFG vs IRE live score can be found on Afghanistan Cricket Board's and Cricket Ireland's official social media pages and websites.

AFG vs IRE live streaming: AFG vs IRE live match - Pitch and Weather report

Afghanistan scored 172 in the first T20I at the same ground, which proved to be enough. Even though the average score at Greater Noida is 194, the pitch is expected to favour batsmen once again. According to AccuWeather, Greater Noida will see a sunny day on Sunday, ensuring that there will be no interruptions of the AFG vs IRE live streaming for the AFG vs IRE live match.

AFG vs IRE live match: Afghanistan vs Ireland T20 preview

Afghanistan won their last game by 11 runs according to the DLS method. The AFG vs IRE live match can be expected to be won by Afghanistan again in the 3-match series. Paul Stirling, Najibullah Zadran and Rashid Khan are expected to star again.

