HL Vs TIT Live Scores, Where To Watch In India, Pitch & Weather Report, MODC Match Preview

Highveld Lions will play against Titans in the Momentum One Day Cup. The Lions vs Titans Momentum One Day Cup match will be played on March 8, 2020. Let us look at the HL vs TIT live score, streaming details, preview, squads and other match details.

Also Read | Jemimah Rodrigues the complete cricketer; has better cover drive than Kohli: Jonty Rhodes

HL vs TIT live score: HL vs TIT live streaming, HL vs TIT live telecast in India

In South Africa, the HL vs TIT live streaming can be found on SuperSport and CSN, who are also the official broadcasters also for the Momentum One Day Cup. In the Indian subcontinent, you can catch all the live updates on the Cricket South Africa app, website and social media pages. There is no HL vs TIT live streaming and HL vs TIT live telecast in India.

Venue: The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

HL vs TIT live match date: Sunday, March 8, 2020

HL vs TIT live match time: 1.30 PM IST

Also Read | Shreyas Iyer targets playing Test cricket after excelling at No.4 in ODIs for Team India

HL vs TIT live score: HL vs TIT live match preview

INNINGS: And we finish on 331-4 thanks largely to the 161-run partnership between de Zorzi (137) & Elgar (93). Thomson (36*) & Rosier (9*) are unbeaten at the end. Great work by the batters👏🏼.



It’s over to our bowlers now as the Warriors look to chase down 332.#MODC | #TTNvWAR pic.twitter.com/XdJBkyiHAx — The Titans (@Titans_Cricket) March 6, 2020

Lions are placed second on the points table having bagged 22 points. They have won five games while losing out twice in seven games this campaign. Titans are placed fourth on the points table winning twice and losing five games. Aaron Phangiso will captain the Lions, while Titans will be led by Grant Thomson.

HL vs TIT live score: HL vs TIT live match pitch report

The Wanderers Stadium has a hard and dry pitch. Plenty of bouncers can be bowled, which also provides a lot of seam movement to the bowlers. Pitch appears to be of immense help to the spinners.

Also Read | India Women should play fearless cricket to win T20 World Cup: Jhulan Goswami

HL vs TIT live score: HL vs TIT live match weather report

Forecasts predict that the weather will be hazy and sunny during the afternoon. Air Quality will be unsuitable for healthy groups. Temperature is expected to hover around 27 degrees Celcius as per Accuweather.

HL vs TIT live score: HL vs TIT live match squad

Lions: Ryan Rickelton, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Mangaliso Mosehle(w), Dwaine Pretorius, Wihan Lubbe, Stephen Cook, Dominic Hendricks, Aaron Phangiso(c), Beuran Hendricks, Malusi Siboto, Bjorn Fortuin, Nicky van den Bergh, Kagiso Rapulana, Migael Pretorius, Craig Alexander.

Titans: Farhaan Behardien, Theunis de Bruyn, Hardus Viljoen, Corbin Bosch, Dayyaan Galiem, Tabraiz Shamsi, Heinrich Klaasen, Tshepo Moreki, Grant Thomson (c), Tony de Zorzi, Gregory Mahlokwana, Victor Mahlangu, Matthew Arnold, Ryan Cartwright, Marcello Piedt..

Also Read | Anushka Sharma cheers for Indian Women Cricket team, says 'Can't wait for 8th of March'