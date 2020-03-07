India Women Vs Australia Women World Cup Final Pitch And Weather Report For MCG, Melbourne

India Women team will play against Australia Women team in the final of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. The final will be played on Sunday, March 8, 2020. Let us look at the India Women vs Australia Women final details. These include the IN W vs AU W pitch report, IN W vs AU W weather report and other details from the MCG, Melbourne.

Also Read | Sachin Tendulkar asks India Women to forget about the outside world prior to T20 WC final

India Women vs Australia Women live: India Women vs Australia Women final schedule

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground

India Women vs Australia Women final date: Sunday, March 8, 2020

India Women vs Australia Women final time: 12.30 PM IST

For live coverage of the India Women vs Australia Women's final match, tune into Star Sports Network, Hotstar and JioTV. For India Women vs England Women live match score, updates and highlights, you can also log onto ICC's official Facebook and Twitter pages and the website.

Also Read | India Women should play fearless cricket to win T20 World Cup: Jhulan Goswami

India Women vs Australia Women final: India Women vs Australia Women live Match Preview

WATCH📽️: Just 1⃣ step away from creating history 🇮🇳🙌



As we take on Australia in the #T20WorldCup final tomorrow, here’s a look at the top moments from #TeamIndia’s journey to the final 👇 — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) March 7, 2020

India have won every fixture of the group stage in the competition. The team started off with a win, defeating Australia by 17 runs. They subsequently went on to win against Bangladesh, New Zealand and Sri Lanka, thus maintaining a perfect win record in the group stage. The Blues qualified for the final due to better stats in the competition after the semi-final against England was abandoned due to rain. Australia have lost just once in the competition, against India in the opening game. They reached the final, defeating the likes of Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, New Zealand and South Africa.

Also Read | Mithali Raj inspires India Women by playing cricket in saree ahead of T20 WC final: Watch

India vs Australia Women final: IN W vs AU W pitch report

Melbourne Cricket Ground boasts off a flat and rough pitch. However, this would be the first match at the ground since the previous clash between Australia A and England Lions two weeks ago.

India vs Australia Women final: IN W vs AU W weather report

Weather forecasts suggest that the matchday would be sunny and delightful. The temperature is expected to hover around 22 degrees Celcius. There are no rain forecasts as per Accuweather.

Also Read | India Women make it to T20 WC final: Harsha Bhogle, Virat Kohli lead applause on Twitter

India Women vs Australia Women final: Squad details

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Taniya Bhatia (wk), Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Pooja Vastrakar, Harleen Deol, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh.

Australia: Rachael Haynes, Megan Schutt, Alyssa Healy, Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Beth Mooney, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Erin Burns, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland