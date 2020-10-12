Afghan ODD SG Vs BD Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

The Speen Ghar Region cricket team will take on Band-e-Amir Region in the fourth game of the Afghan ODD, Ghazi Amanullah Khan List-A Tournament. The match is scheduled to begin at 10:00 am IST from the Kandahar Cricket Ground on October 13. Here are the SG vs BD live streaming details, how to watch the SG vs BD live in India and the SG vs BD pitch and weather report.

A brilliant bowling performance ensured Band-e Amir beat Bost dominantly by 6 wickets in the opener of Ghazi Amanullah Khan Regional List-A tournament in Kandahar.

More: https://t.co/xXOTusDq4t#GAKCup2020 pic.twitter.com/cjTvQ70l3D — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) October 10, 2020

Afghan ODD: SG vs BD live streaming info and preview

Speen Ghar Region played their first game at the Afghan ODD against the Mis Ainak region. Captain Farid Malik won the toss and chose to bowl, bundling out the Mis Ainak side for 182 in 48.4 overs. In the second innings, Speen Ghar looked unsettled from the get-go. Haseebullah's brilliant five for 39, along with Zahir Khan's three-wicket haul set up the win for Mis Ainak, who dismantled the entire Speen Ghar side in just 34.1 overs.

This put Mis Ainak in second place on the Afghan ODD table with two points. In first place, also with two points, are Speen Ghar's opponents for tomorrow, Band-e-Amir. Band-e-Amir dominated the Boost Region in the tournament's inaugural match, bowling out the side for just 89 runs in 35 overs. They then chased the score in just 18 overs to give themselves net run rate of 3.220 and two points on the table.

Afghan ODD: SG vs BD live streaming details

The SG vs BD Afghan ODD game will not be televised in India. There is also no official source for the SG vs MAK live streaming available as of now either. Ardent fans can follow the SG vs BD live scores on the Afghanistan Cricket website and social media channels.

Afghan ODD: SG vs BD pitch report

The pitch at the Kandahar Cricket Ground has always been a bowler's paradise and this edition of the Afghan ODD has not proved to be an exception. The pitch helps all bowlers, but spinners, in particular, have benefitted greatly from the conditions in Kandahar. Teams will look to set up a good opening partnership while the pacers are on. In the two completed games till now, three of the four innings have seen teams being bowled out before the completion of the 50 overs.

Afghan ODD: SG vs BD weather forecast

According to Accuweather, the weather in Kandahar tomorrow will be sunny. The predicted temperature is 23°C while the humidity will be at 26%. No rain has been forecast for the day, meaning we can expect an uninterrupted contest.

