Rashid Khan's 29-year-old Afghanistan Teammate Najeeb Tarakai Passes Away After Accident

Afghanistan cricket team’s opening batsman Najeeb Tarakai passed away on Tuesday, October 6. The 29-year-old met with a car accident on October 2 and was immediately rushed to the hospital for surgery thereafter. According to the official statement released by the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), the board took “all necessary steps” for facilitating his recovery in Nangarhar where his treatment took place. The report indicates that he was struck by a car while crossing the road from a grocery market in Jalalabad.

ACB mourns Afghanistan cricket team’s opener Najeeb Tarakai death

ACB and Afghanistan Cricket Loving Nation mourns the heart breaking & grievous loss of its aggressive opening batsman & a very fine human being Najeeb Tarakai (29) who lost his life to tragic traffic accident leaving us all shocked!



May Allah Shower His Mercy on him pic.twitter.com/Ne1EWtymnO — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) October 6, 2020

Afghanistan cricket team: Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi on Najeeb Tarakai death

Afghanistan cricketers Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi, who are currently in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season, expressed their condolences for their late teammate. Mere hours after the Najeeb Tarakai death announcement was made official, the two veterans took to Twitter and expressed their sadness over the incident. Mohammad Nabi also extended his condolences for Najeeb Tarakai’s family during their tough times.

Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi on Najeeb Tarakai death

It’s very sad to learn Our Friend and Very Fine Cricketer Najeeb Tarakai lost his life to the injuries he was suffering from the recent accident. His loss kept us all stunned and speechless. My deepest condolences to his family and all friends. May his Soul Rest in Peace. pic.twitter.com/OwnQiRWrRV — Mohammad Nabi (@MohammadNabi007) October 6, 2020

Najeeb Tarakai’s career at a glance

Najeeb Tarakai made his international debut for Afghanistan in 2014 at the age of 23. Since then, he represented the national side in one ODI and 12 T20Is. Overall, he scored 258 runs in the shortest format of the game at an average of 21.50 while striking at 122.85.

Najeeb Tarakai earned his maiden ‘Player of the Match’ award in 2017 during a T20I against Ireland. The attacking opening batsman scored 90 runs off just 58 balls in the match. Interestingly, he shared the award with his teammate Rashid Khan, who claimed figures of 5-3 in the same contest.

ICC mourns Afghanistan cricket team’s opener Najeeb Tarakai death

Najeeb Tarakai, who met with an accident last week, has passed away at 29.



He played 13 internationals as a top-order batsman for Afghanistan. RIP. pic.twitter.com/EZysofcGPm — ICC (@ICC) October 6, 2020

Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi in Dream11 IPL 2020

Both Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi are now expected to be seen in action for Hyderabad in their next Dream11 IPL 2020 game against Punjab. The match will be conducted at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 8. As of now, Hyderabad have played five matches in the season to win two and lost three.

Image source: Official Twitter accounts of ICC and ACB

