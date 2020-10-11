IPL 2020: Smith Hails Tewatia & Parag's Composure As Rajasthan Defeat Hyderabad

After Rajasthan snatched victory from the jaws of defeat, skipper Steve Smith on Sunday lauded the composure showed by the youngsters Rahul Tewatia and Riyan Parag. Pulling off another miracle, Rajasthan defeated Hyderabad by five wickets with just a ball to spare at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

Rajasthan started off poorly with the bat, however, Tewatia and Parag came to the fore and provided an unlikely comeback into the game. Speaking at the post-match presentation, Smith hailed the young guns and further emphasised on the balance that Stokes brings to the team.

"I thought Rahul and Riyan as a young kid showed great composure. Stokesy obviously didn't come off tonight. Or top four didn't fire, but today showed our depth. With Stokesy back it brings a nice balance to us. He's been impressive, hasn't he? Just thrives in pressure situations. You bring in his bowling and fielding to it and he's a terrific player for us. I don't think it was the easiest wicket and the square boundaries are quite big too. Proud that he could come back in and score some runs straight up," said Smith.

Rahul Tewatia adjudged Man of the Match.

Following the exciting clash, Rahul Tewatia was adjudged as the Man of the Match. Detailing about the pressure situation, Tewatia said,

"The wickets were falling so I just wanted to hold one end up and wait for the boundary balls. I knew if I keep my self-belief and take it deep, I could pull it off. I told Riyan that the wicket was playing slow and the deeper we take it, the better our chances, even if we needed 50 off the last 4 because we have the shots. Riyan asked me what to do - I told him to respect the good balls and take singles, and I could take on the attack. Against Rashid I saw the opportunity to play the reverse sweep and took it. [The Khaleel incident] No big deal, we just got taken away in the heat of the moment."

