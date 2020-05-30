LSH Vs BGR Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Vincy Premier T10 League Live Info

La Soufriere Hikers will play Botanic Gardens Rangers in the second semi-final of the Vincy Premier T10 League on May 30, 2020. The match will be played at Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent. Here is the LSH vs BGR Dream11 prediction, LSH vs BGR Dream11 team news, LSH vs BGR Dream11 top picks, LSH vs BGR Dream11 schedule, LSH vs BGR Dream11 preview and other details of the match.

LSH vs BGR Dream11 prediction: LSH vs BGR Dream11 schedule

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent

Date: Saturday, May 30, 2020

Time: 9 PM IST

LSH vs BGR Dream11 prediction: LSH vs BGR Dream11 preview

Hyron Shallow of the Rangers is currently in the runnings for the most runs scored in the VPL.



Hyron has scored a commanding 173 runs so far, second only to Sunil Ambris' score of 221.



In 3rd place is Salvan Browne with 167 runs.#VincyPremierLeague pic.twitter.com/n7NCuHUEDK — VINCY PREMIER LEAGUE (VPL T10 ) (@VPLT10) May 28, 2020

La Soufriere Hikers are placed second on the Vincy Premier League points table. They have bagged 14 points, with seven victories and one defeat. On the other hand, Botanic Gardens Rangers are placed third on the points table, with 10 points to their credit. They have won five victories while suffering on three occasions.

LSH vs BGR Dream11 prediction: LSH vs BGR Dream11 squads

La Soufriere Hikers squad: Desron Maloney (Marquee player); Irvin Warrican (coach), Dean Browne, Dillion Douglas, Othneil Lewis, Salvan Brown, Rayan Williams, Rawdon Bentick, Casmus Hackshaw, Kenson Dalzell, Jeremy Haywood, Tilron Harry, Kimson Dalzell, Camano Cain.

Botanic Gardens Rangers squad: Kesrick Williams (Marquee player), Nixon Mclean (coach), Hyron Shallow, Romel Currency, Kenneth Dember, Romario Bibby, Atticus Browne, Oziko Williams, Kimali Williams, Kevin Abraham, Nigel Small, Casnel Morris, Joey Welcome, Ray Charles.

LSH vs BGR Dream11 prediction: LSH vs BGR Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper – Tilran Harry

All-rounders – Kenneth Dember, Dean Browne, Rayan Williams

Batsmen – Dillon Douglas, Romel Currency, Atticus Browne, Hyron Shallow

Bowlers – Kesrick Williams, Kimali Williams, Othneil Lewis

LSH vs BGR Dream11 prediction: LSH vs BGR Dream11 top picks, captain, vice-captain

Captain: Dillon Douglas

Vice-captain: Romel Currency

LSH vs BGR Dream11 prediction

La Soufriere Hikers are the favourites in the game against Botanic Gardens Rangers.

Note: The LSH vs BGR Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis and do not guarantee a 100% positive result in your games.