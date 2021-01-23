Afghanistan Vs Ireland 2nd ODI Live Stream, Pitch Report, Abu Dhabi Weather, Preview

Afghanistan will take on Ireland in the second match of their three-match ODI series against Ireland on Sunday, January 24. The match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and will begin at 11:30 AM IST. Here's a look at the Afghanistan vs Ireland live streaming details, Abu Dhabi weather forecast and the pitch report for the clash.

Afghanistan vs Ireland 2nd ODI preview

Afghanistan started the series with a comfortable 16-run victory in the first ODI on Thursday. Electing to bat after winning the toss, opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz scored a scintillating 127, to lead Afghanistan's charge. The middle-order struggled thanks to Andy McBrine's five-wicket haul, but maverick Rashid Khan added the finishing touched with a quick-fire half-century to propel them to 287. Ireland's chase started off poorly, before Curtis Campher and Lorcan Tucker steadied the ship. However, the latter's dismissal for 83 meant the end for the visitors, who eventually fell 16 short. Afghanistan will be favourites again on Sunday, but Ireland will look to bounce back as each game counts in their road to the 2023 World Cup.

The second match of #KardanUniversityCup will be played tomorrow ! Will Afghanistan win the series or will the series go for a decider?



Watch the match live tomorrow at 10:30 AFT !#AFGvIRE pic.twitter.com/drXrebjGZS — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) January 23, 2021

Afghanistan vs Ireland 2nd ODI: Predicted line-ups

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Javed Ahmadi, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Naveen ul Haq, Mujeeb ur Rahman.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Javed Ahmadi, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Naveen ul Haq, Mujeeb ur Rahman. Ireland: Paul Stirling, Kevin O’Brien, Andy Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Curtis Campher, Simi Singh, Gareth Delany, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young.

Afghanistan vs Ireland pitch report and weather forecast

The pitch at the Shiekh Zayed International stadium is likely to remain the same for the 2nd ODI on Sunday. The pitch offered some help for both the pacers and the spinners, and scores in excess of 280 can be expected. Captain winning the toss is likely to bat first, as the pitch could slow down in the latter stages of the day. Dew is also set to be a factor but is unlikely to alter the game conditions largely. According to Weather.com, there is no chances of rainfall during Afghanistan vs Ireland 2nd ODI, and temperatures can be expected in the region of 23 degree Celsius.

Afghanistan vs Ireland live streaming details

Afghanistan vs Ireland will not be televised in India. However, fans can stream Afghanistan vs Ireland live on the FanCode app and website. The Afghanistan vs Ireland live scores and updates can also be found on the website and social media handles of both the teams. The coverage of the game will begin at 11:30 AM IST.

