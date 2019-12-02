After Hammering Pak, MoTM David Warner 'happy He Didn't Have To Bat Again'; Here's Why

David Warner was awarded the Man of the Match and the Player of the Series for his incredible form after Australia defeated Pakistan in the second Test match to register a 2-0 victory in the Test series. Australia won the second Test match by an innings and 48 runs.

Warner roars back

Warner scored an unbeaten 335 runs in the first innings of the second Test match, helping Australia register an unassailable 589 runs. Pakistan had a huge mountain to climb and they had a spirited fight, however, the target, alongside the Australian bowling attack proved too much for the Pakistanis. Azhar Ali's side was bowled out for 302 runs, and Tim Paine enforced a follow-on. In the second innings, they were bowled out for 239 and thus lost the match.

In the post-match presentation ceremony, Warner said, "I am very happy we didn't have to bat again. The legs are okay, I was so tired last night that I slept on the couch. Overall, a good team performance. Winning two Tests by an innings, not often it happens. For us, a bit of memory and reflection of our mates' life (talking about Philip Hughes). It was his birthday as well. It's always a difficult time for us. I looked up at the skies to him and every time we come here and play, we do that. It was about focusing and I know I am capable of scoring runs."

"Coming out here and playing against Pakistan, we knew they were going to put up a fight. I backed myself and just enjoyed it. I had a bit of time out of the game to reflect on a lot of things. Now that I am back here, I am enjoying it and am hungrier than ever. We are going to come up against a quality opposition (on New Zealand). It's always a good contest. The conditions are probably going to suit their attack in Perth and we need to see what wickets are prepared and adjust accordingly. I'll go back to the nets and practice hard. I'll do my best."

Warner needed a springboard after a rough year and a half where he was involved in the sandpaper gate incident, the subsequent suspension, and dismal Ashes performance. This series provided him just that. He scored 154 runs in the first Test match and has scored a total of 489 runs in the Test series.

Australia have consolidated the second spot in the World Test Championships with this series victory and have clinched 120 points in the World Test Championships. Having played and won seven matches in the World Test Championships, India sit at the top of the points table with 360 points. Australia are second with 176 points and New Zealand are third with 60 points after seven matches and two matches respectively.

