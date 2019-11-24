After Winning Historic Test Match, Skipper Virat Kohli Thanks 'Ganguly's Team'

India's skipper Virat Kohli continued on his path of shattering records as he led his side to a win in their first-ever Day-night and pink ball Test match on Sunday. With India's win over Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs in the second Test, India has now become the only side to win seven consecutive Test games and four consecutive games by a margin of an innings and more. The Indian skipper attributed the success of the team to the pacer trio of Shami, Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav for cleaning up Bangladesh with sheer pace and no regret. The pacer trio grabbed 19 wickets in the second Test, leaving just Mahmudullah did not come out to bat after he retired hurt. This was also the first time since India's tour against South Africa in Johannesburg in 2018 that the Indian pacers have outperformed the spinners.

Virat Kohli credits Ganguly's team for pacers' inspiration

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Virat Kohli credited the team's bowlers and their hunger to pick wickets as the reason behind the success of pacers over the last three series. Virat Kohli reiterated that the mindset of the bowlers was very important to determine their hunger for taking wickets through the game irrespective of whether the game was played at home or overseas. Virat Kohli also credited BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and his erstwhile team (while he was captain) for giving inspiration to the current pacers and helping them develop an aggressive and unforgiving approach towards the opposition.

"It is very similar to how we go and play in other countries. Belief is very important. The pacers can pick up wickets anywhere. Its all about the mindset. The bowlers are very hungry and we are in the right space to grab the opportunities. The idea is to establish yourself out there in the middle. In the past, it was about getting into their heads, but now we have learned to give it back. We learnt it from Dada's group, right now we are reaping the rewards of their hard work"

Ishant Sharma named MoM and Player of the series

Ishant Sharma has been in a sensational form for India throughout this series and has been adjudged as the Man of the Match for his nine-wicket haul in this match. India's most experienced Test bowler was extremely delighted with his performance and credited much of his success in adapting to the conditions quickly. Ishant Sharma also spoke about the pink ball experience and said that while there was no swing at it throughout the day, the ball did swing around wildly during the night.

"Teamwork is the ability to work together toward a common vision" First pink ball test victory ! 👍Well done boys 😊🇮🇳💪👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/iXYvncGaHF — Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) November 24, 2019

