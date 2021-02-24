India Vs England 3rd Test: All About New Motera Stadium's Top 10 Fan-friendly Features

The third Test of the India vs England 2021 Test series that is slated to be played in Ahmedabad is one of the most-anticipated games of India's home season, primarily for two reasons. It will not only be India's annual pink-ball Test but also the first game to be played at the newly-constructed world's largest cricket stadium at Motera in Ahmedabad. The new Motera stadium which has a whopping capacity of 1,10,000 with high-tech indoor facilities will play host to the final two India vs England Tests.

India vs England live: Top 10 features of the new Ahmedabad Stadium

From cricket fans to Indian and English players, everyone is in awe of the newly built arena with a number of cricketers taking to social media, expressing their admiration for the stadium. The COVID-19 restrictions have restricted the crowd capacity for the India vs England 3rd Test to 50 per cent, however, more than 50,000 fans are still expected to be inside the stadium cheering for the Indian team. Ahead of the high-voltage fixture, let's take a look at the top seven new Motera stadium features.

The newly revamped Motera Stadium, which is spread across 63 acres, is the largest cricket stadium in the world with a whopping capacity of 1,10,000, thus beating Australia's iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) which has a capacity of 1,00,000.

The new Motera Stadium has two practise grounds with nine pitches. The main stadium also has another 11 clay pitches, six made of red soil and five with black soil which makes it the first stadium to use both coloured clays for main and practice pitches.

Each dressing room at the new Ahmedabad Stadium is interconnected to two gym areas and also has a spacious warm-up area. Moreover, there is individual space for trainers, physios and coaches. It also has a number of facilities for other sports like football, basketball, hockey etc.

To ensure that players have a clear and unobstructed view, floodlight towers and pillars have been eliminated. Notably, it's the first time that an Indian cricket stadium has been fitted with LED lights. There isn't another stadium in India with this feature.

The highly-advanced drainage system at the new Ahmedabad Stadium will ensure that play can resume in 30 minutes during monsoon.

The new Ahmedabad Stadium also has a built-in 55-room clubhouse which consists of both indoor & outdoor games, restaurants, a 3D-mini theatre, gymnasium, an Olympic size swimming pool, squash court and steam and sauna area. Additionally, the new Motera stadium has a food court at every stand.

As many as 3,000 cars can be parked at the new Ahmedabad Stadium along with 10,000 two-wheelers. Notably, the parking space provided at the Sardar Patel Stadium is also the biggest provided at a cricket stadium across the world.

The new Motera Stadium which was revamped at a cost of a whopping ₹800 crore also has 76 corporate boxes in the coliseum with a capacity of 25 each with each box fully air-conditioned.

There is also an Autograph Gallery at the new Ahmedabad Stadium which will have autographed bat collection of players from the teams of IPL and World Cup matches played so far and also photographs of world-renowned cricketers.

With a capacity of 1,10,000, more people can witness the match at the new Motera Stadium than some of the other renowned grounds in India such as MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chennai), Wankhede Stadium (Mumbai) and M Chinnaswamy (Bangalore).

Meanwhile, according to the India vs England schedule, the India vs England 3rd Test will commence on February 24 at the Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad.

